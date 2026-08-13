ETV Bharat / bharat

Father Figure Narrative In Rape Case A Lie: Tejpal’s Daughter

Panaji: Former journalist Tarun Tejpal's daughter Cara has rejected as “an absolute untruth” the "narrative" that the complainant in the rape case against her father was a childhood friend of hers and her sister and therefore regarded Tejpal as a “father figure”.

"Yes, it is true that my father and the complainant's father briefly worked in the same office in the 90s. What is untrue is that they were close comrades or that we were family friends to any degree," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cara said she had not even known of the "complainant's existence" until she was an adult, claiming the complainant was older than both her and her elder sister.

She said the "father figure" characterisation had been tested during the trial before the Sessions Court at Mapusa.