ETV Bharat / bharat

World Organ Donation Day 2026: Dad Donates Kidney To Save 16-Year-Old Aspiring Cricketer; Docs Perform Successful Transplant

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old aspiring cricketer from Malakpet, Hyderabad, has been given a fresh chance to pursue his studies and sporting dreams after undergoing a successful pre-emptive kidney transplant at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Banjara Hills.

The teenager, an intermediate student and keen cricket enthusiast who dreams of returning to the bowling crease, was suffering from a congenital urinary bladder anomaly that resulted in severe urinary reflux. The condition progressively damaged his kidney function and affected his physical growth, eventually leading to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

With the prospect of prolonged dialysis, doctors recommended a pre-emptive kidney transplant, a procedure performed before the patient requires long-term dialysis. His father volunteered to donate one of his kidneys to his son.

Following comprehensive medical evaluation and donor matching, the transplant was successfully performed on June 17, 2026. The teenager recovered well under medical supervision and was discharged on June 25.

Dad Shows The Way, Become Donor

For the father, the decision to donate was immediate.

“Donating my kidney was a natural choice to save my son. Seeing him recover smoothly fills my heart with immense hope to watch him return to his studies and cricket. Watching him put his dreams on hold during his illness was heartbreaking, but seeing his strength today gives our entire family fresh courage,” he said.

“As a father, there is no greater joy than giving your child the chance to live a complete, healthy and happy life,” he added.

Doctors said the case highlights the importance of identifying progressive kidney disease early in children and adolescents so that transplantation can be planned before prolonged dialysis becomes necessary.

Dr Srikanth Gundlapalli, senior consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at AINU Banjara Hills, said pre-emptive transplantation can provide young patients with ESRD an opportunity for better growth, longevity and quality of life.

“Pre-emptive kidney transplantation before long-term dialysis provides pediatric and adolescent ESRD patients with the best opportunity for normal growth, longevity and quality of life. Patient’s successful surgery and his father’s selfless living donation highlight how timely intervention and parental living donors can restore bright futures safely,” he said.