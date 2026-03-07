Chhattisgarh: Father A Ration Shopkeeper, Mother A BJP Councillor, And Now Daughter A UPSC Ranker
A school topper, Darshana Singh Baghel graduated in Civil Engineering from IIT Kanpur before cracking UPSC in her second attempt, securing the 383rd rank.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: Among the many success stories out of Chhattisgarh in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results of which were declared yesterday, is the striking story of Darshana Singh Baghel, the daughter of a ration shop owner in Bhagwanpur village, in the forest district of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB).
Ration Shop Operator's Daughter Becomes IPS
Darshana has successfully cleared the UPSC examination, securing the 383rd rank, and is likely to be selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). Her success has brought joy and pride to the entire district.
Darshana Singh comes from a humble family. Her father, Arun Singh, is a ration shop owner in the Janakpur area, while her mother, Seema Singh, is a BJP councillor in the Janakpur Nagar Panchayat. Despite limited resources, the family prioritised education, and Darshana achieved this position through hard work, discipline, and dedication.
She received her primary education (Classes I-V) at New Life English Higher Secondary School, Janakpur, before she was sent to attend Model School (Classes VI-IX) and the Chief Minister Public School, Janakpur (Bhagwanpur) between Classes IX-XII. She also excelled in her Class XII board exams, securing second place in the Chhattisgarh-based All DAV Board.
Success In Second Attempt
After school, Darshana earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the prestigious IIT Kanpur. She then set her sights on joining the administrative service and began preparing for the UPSC. This was her second attempt, in which she succeeded, bringing honor to her family and region.
Darshana's father, Arun Singh, expressed happiness over his daughter's success, saying it was a matter of pride for the entire Surguja division. She explained that Darshana has always been brilliant in her studies and has always pursued big goals. "My daughter is moving towards becoming the first female IPS officer in Surguja division, which is an inspiration for the entire region," said the proud father.
Seema Singh, her mother and BJP councillor of Janakpur Nagar Panchayat, said her daughter achieved this feat through hard work and dedication. She added that this is a moment of immense pride and joy for the entire family.
Seema Singh said Darshana has always been serious about her goals and continued to work hard, which has led to this success today. She added, "I credit this success to Maa Chang Devi (a revered kuldevi in Chhattisgarh). Her blessings and my daughter's hard work have made this possible."
Darshana attributed her success to her parents, family, and village people. "My success can be an inspiration for all students who come from small towns and villages and dream big," said the successful UPSC candidate.