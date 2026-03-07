Chhattisgarh: Father A Ration Shopkeeper, Mother A BJP Councillor, And Now Daughter A UPSC Ranker

ETV Bharat / bharat

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur: Among the many success stories out of Chhattisgarh in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results of which were declared yesterday, is the striking story of Darshana Singh Baghel, the daughter of a ration shop owner in Bhagwanpur village, in the forest district of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB).

Darshana has successfully cleared the UPSC examination, securing the 383rd rank, and is likely to be selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS). Her success has brought joy and pride to the entire district.

Darshana Singh comes from a humble family. Her father, Arun Singh, is a ration shop owner in the Janakpur area, while her mother, Seema Singh, is a BJP councillor in the Janakpur Nagar Panchayat. Despite limited resources, the family prioritised education, and Darshana achieved this position through hard work, discipline, and dedication.

She received her primary education (Classes I-V) at New Life English Higher Secondary School, Janakpur, before she was sent to attend Model School (Classes VI-IX) and the Chief Minister Public School, Janakpur (Bhagwanpur) between Classes IX-XII. She also excelled in her Class XII board exams, securing second place in the Chhattisgarh-based All DAV Board.

Success In Second Attempt