Fate Of 60 Lakh West Bengal Voters Now In Judges' Hands, As They Race To Complete SIR Before Polls
Murshidabad, North and South 24-Parganas districts lead in number of names requiring verification. Calcutta HC CJ can appoint judges from neighbouring states to complete process.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 11:26 AM IST
Kolkata: The long speculation is over. Finally, the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer has declared that a total of 60 lakh names, including 'logical discrepancies' and 'unmapped', will be verified and settled under the supervision of the court under the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls for the state.
The numbers were supposed to be announced by noon on Sunday, but there was a delay in publishing them. Finally, the commission said that out of a total of 1 crore 52 lakh names that have been identified — 32 lakh 'unmapped'; 1 crore 20 lakh 'logical discrepancies' — the judges will verify 60 lakh names.
According to sources, the highest number of names in this list is from Murshidabad district, followed by North and South 24 Parganas. The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has already appointed 202 judicial officers for this process. The commission wanted at least one judge in each of the 294 state Assemblies. Although that demand was not fully met, it is learnt that names of more judges are being sent, reportedly to ensure that there is at least one judge from each district.
Meanwhile, in the meeting between officials of the state and the EC, the administration has assured security to the judicial officers. According to sources, the time of publication of the supplementary list depends on the speed of hearings and settlements.
The judges have already started working on the special portal. After all documents on this portal are scrutinised, the decision to accept or reject applications of voters who have been called for verification will be in the hands of the judges alone. If a name is accepted or rejected, an observation with reasons must be written in the 'comment' section, the limit of which is currently 1,000 characters. If necessary, it can be increased. To maintain transparency throughout the process, EC officials won't be allowed to directly access the portal.
Meanwhile, doubts have been raised in various quarters about whether the process can be completed within the stipulated time, especially given that the state Assembly elections are due soon. According to informed sources, even if a serving or retired judge in each of the 294 Assembly constituencies verify 250 documents on average every day, it will take about 80 days to complete the entire process. This puts the February 28 deadline under a cloud.
To resolve the impasse, the Chief Justice's bench of the Supreme Court, in an urgent hearing on Tuesday, has ordered that the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court can appoint judges from neighbouring states who understand Bengali. Now, the speculation is about how many judges from neighbouring states get appointed for this purpose.
Meanwhile, a meeting was also held on Tuesday regarding the deployment of central forces in the upcoming Assembly elections. Although there is no final decision on where and how many such forces will be deployed, observers are keeping an eye on the Central Monitoring System to track the movement of central forces.
