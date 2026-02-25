ETV Bharat / bharat

Fate Of 60 Lakh West Bengal Voters Now In Judges' Hands, As They Race To Complete SIR Before Polls

Kolkata: The long speculation is over. Finally, the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer has declared that a total of 60 lakh names, including 'logical discrepancies' and 'unmapped', will be verified and settled under the supervision of the court under the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls for the state.

The numbers were supposed to be announced by noon on Sunday, but there was a delay in publishing them. Finally, the commission said that out of a total of 1 crore 52 lakh names that have been identified — 32 lakh 'unmapped'; 1 crore 20 lakh 'logical discrepancies' — the judges will verify 60 lakh names.

According to sources, the highest number of names in this list is from Murshidabad district, followed by North and South 24 Parganas. The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has already appointed 202 judicial officers for this process. The commission wanted at least one judge in each of the 294 state Assemblies. Although that demand was not fully met, it is learnt that names of more judges are being sent, reportedly to ensure that there is at least one judge from each district.

Meanwhile, in the meeting between officials of the state and the EC, the administration has assured security to the judicial officers. According to sources, the time of publication of the supplementary list depends on the speed of hearings and settlements.