ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Bears Unequal Death Burden From Vehicular Emissions; Need Faster Shift To Zero-Emission Transport: Report

New Delhi: A quicker shift to zero-emission vehicles could avert 1.7 million premature deaths in India between now and 2050, claims a report, titled Health benefits of zero-emission transport through 2050, prepared and released on Wednesday by the international nonprofit public policy think tank, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

The report outlines a scenario where all newly-sold vehicles are zero-emission by 2045, and examines the impact on air quality, premature mortality, and childhood asthma.

Road transport pollution represents a significant public health challenge in India, resulting in one premature death every six minutes, and one new case of childhood asthma every 34 minutes in 2024, as per the new global study. India contributes 13 per cent of the global premature deaths caused by emissions from road transport, it claimed.

Delhi-NCR's Unequal Burden

The report asserted that Delhi and NCR bear an unequal share of this burden, with the NCR responsible for 23 per cent of India's pediatric asthma cases linked to road transport, despite accommodating only about 5 per cent of the total population.

In areas of the NCR with severe pollution, emissions from road transport alone surpass the World Health Organization's (WHO's) annual nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) guideline of 10 µg/m³, when considering all sources combined. In Delhi, the population-weighted exposure to PM2.5 attributable to road transport reached 13 µg/m³ in 2024, which is over 2.5 times higher than the WHO guideline for total PM2.5 exposure from all sources combined.

Premature deaths associated with road transport pollution are predominantly found along the Indo-Gangetic Plain, with the NCR identified as one of the most critical hotspots in India, it stated.