Delhi-NCR Bears Unequal Death Burden From Vehicular Emissions; Need Faster Shift To Zero-Emission Transport: Report
Faster shift to zero-emission vehicles could prevent 1.7 million premature deaths in India by 2050, says International Council on Clean Transportation study, reports Santu Das.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: A quicker shift to zero-emission vehicles could avert 1.7 million premature deaths in India between now and 2050, claims a report, titled Health benefits of zero-emission transport through 2050, prepared and released on Wednesday by the international nonprofit public policy think tank, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).
The report outlines a scenario where all newly-sold vehicles are zero-emission by 2045, and examines the impact on air quality, premature mortality, and childhood asthma.
Road transport pollution represents a significant public health challenge in India, resulting in one premature death every six minutes, and one new case of childhood asthma every 34 minutes in 2024, as per the new global study. India contributes 13 per cent of the global premature deaths caused by emissions from road transport, it claimed.
Delhi-NCR's Unequal Burden
The report asserted that Delhi and NCR bear an unequal share of this burden, with the NCR responsible for 23 per cent of India's pediatric asthma cases linked to road transport, despite accommodating only about 5 per cent of the total population.
In areas of the NCR with severe pollution, emissions from road transport alone surpass the World Health Organization's (WHO's) annual nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) guideline of 10 µg/m³, when considering all sources combined. In Delhi, the population-weighted exposure to PM2.5 attributable to road transport reached 13 µg/m³ in 2024, which is over 2.5 times higher than the WHO guideline for total PM2.5 exposure from all sources combined.
Premature deaths associated with road transport pollution are predominantly found along the Indo-Gangetic Plain, with the NCR identified as one of the most critical hotspots in India, it stated.
"In 2024, the NCR accounted for 8,100 premature deaths, or 9 per cent of India’s national total, and 3,500 new pediatric asthma cases, or 23 per cent of the national total, despite representing only about 5 per cent of the country’s population. Within the NCR, Delhi accounted for 2,800 premature deaths and 1,500 new pediatric asthma cases attributable to road transport pollution in 2024," the report said.
The report also pointed out to the outsized role of heavy-duty vehicles in transport emissions profile.
"Although trucks and buses make up a relatively small share of the vehicle fleet, they contribute disproportionately to air pollution. In India, heavy-duty vehicles accounted for 79 per cent of tailpipe NOx emissions and 64 per cent of tailpipe PM2.5 emissions from road transport in 2024. The findings reinforce the importance of freight electrification and stronger policies to accelerate the transition to cleaner trucks and buses," the report said.
Clean Mobility An Urgency: Expert
Environmentalist B S Vohra said the ICCT report highlighted the enormous health burden caused by road-transport pollution and the potential of zero-emission vehicles to save millions of lives. He said it shows that replacing internal-combustion vehicles with electric, zero-emission alternatives can significantly reduce exposure to harmful air pollutants and prevent premature deaths.
"The benefits are particularly important in rapidly motorising cities and countries facing severe air-pollution challenges. The report reinforces that vehicle electrification is not merely a climate strategy but a critical public-health intervention. For India and Delhi-NCR, it underlines the urgency of accelerating clean mobility, especially electric buses and commercial fleets, alongside broader measures to control other pollution sources," he told ETV Bharat.