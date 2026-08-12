ETV Bharat / bharat

NEET Paper Leak Case: Fast-Track Court Takes Cognisance Of CBI Chargesheet Against 13 Accused

New Delhi: The fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue courthouse, which is hearing the the NEET paper leak case, has taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI, acknowledged special judge Ajay Gupta on Wednesday.

The court took cognisance of the chargesheet against the 13 named as accused by CBI in this case. They include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar. All the accused are currently in judicial custody.

The FIR registered by the CBI against the accused includes sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and sections 10, 3, 4, 5, and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.