NEET Paper Leak Case: Fast-Track Court Takes Cognisance Of CBI Chargesheet Against 13 Accused
Special judge Ajay Gupta, who is hearing the case at the Rouse Avenue fast-track court, had earlier refused permission for lie-detector tests on three accused.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The fast-track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue courthouse, which is hearing the the NEET paper leak case, has taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI, acknowledged special judge Ajay Gupta on Wednesday.
The court took cognisance of the chargesheet against the 13 named as accused by CBI in this case. They include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar. All the accused are currently in judicial custody.
The FIR registered by the CBI against the accused includes sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act; and sections 10, 3, 4, 5, and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
Previously, the court had refused to grant permission for lie-detector tests on three of the accused — Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, and Dinesh Biwal. During the hearing on the chargesheet, the CBI stated that the FIR in this case was registered on May 12, and the investigation commenced immediately thereafter with the assistance of 72 officers and eight cyber-forensic experts.
The CBI conducted raids at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other states. The first arrest in the case was made on May 13.
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