ETV Bharat / bharat

Fast Patrol Vessel 'Amulya' Commissioned Into Indian Coast Guard

Joint Secretary, Department of Defence, Amitabh Prasad with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel during the commissioning of ship 'Amulya', the 3rd Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessel, into the ICG, at Goa Shipyard on Dec. 19, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard ship Amulya, the third vessel in the new-generation Adamya class fast patrol vessels, has been commissioned, officials said on Friday. It will undertake a range of missions, including surveillance, search and rescue, anti-smuggling operations and pollution response, reinforcing Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) role in safeguarding the country's eastern seaboard, they said.

Amulya, whose name means 'priceless', is a projection of ICG's will and commitment to ensure safe, secure and clean seas, and safeguard the nation's maritime interests, a senior official said. "This 51-metre FPV (fast petrol vessel), designed and built by Goa Shipyard Limited, represents a new benchmark in indigenous shipbuilding," he said.

With more than 60 per cent of indigenous components, Amulya underscores India's steady progress towards self-reliance in defence and highlights the synergy between the ICG's operational vision and the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, officials said. The vessel integrates modern design philosophy focused on efficiency, endurance and rapid response capability.