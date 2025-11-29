Farooq Abdullah Stands With MP Ruhullah Mehdi At NC's CWC Meeting
Ruhullah was not invited to the meeting for his 'anti-party' activities including boycotting campaigning for the party's candidate.
Srinagar: A dominating view within the National Conference for initiating disciplinary action against estranged Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi could not draw consensus.
NC president Farooq Abdullah stood with Ruhullah to ward off criticism against him in the central working committee (CWC) meeting.
NC's top decision-making body met for two days (November 27-28) to review the poll debacle in Budgam and Nagrota besides discussion on statehood, dual-control system and Raj Bhawan’s interference in the domain of elected government. The meeting led by Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had NC legislators and independent minister Satish Sharma as special invitees.
But Ruhullah, who is a permanent member of the CWC was not invited to the meeting for his ‘anti-party’ activities including boycotting the poll campaign for the party candidate. He had set a condition for the party to address the reservation issue. Ruhullah’s supporters openly cheered for the PDP’s victory in the constituency that was retained by NC since 1977.
“Some leaders wanted disciplinary action against Ruhullah’s anti-party activities. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too is not okay with his action," a source told ETV Bharat. Ruhullah had accused the Omar-led government of abandoing the poll promise made to people and has been repeatedly issued the statements.
‘This committee is meant for those who follow party discipline and do not like to talk to party leadership through the media,” Omar told media persons after the meeting was over.
But inside the meeting, a generous Abdullah invoked former J&K Governor BK Nehru. Abdullah recalled that the Governor had suggested to him against expelling some party leaders for their rebellion within the party despite their moves to topple his government.
He was speaking in context to 1984 when the National Conference was facing internal rebellion as the central government led by Congress had decided to get rid of Farooq as J&K’s chief minister. But Governor Nehru had refused to do the bidding. He replaced him with Governor Jagmohan Malhorta, who oversaw toppling of Farooq-led government and installation of government led by Abdullah’s brother-in-law GM Shah.
“This pacified the situation and Abdullah’s word prevailed,” said the source. Earlier, Abdullah had told a zonal committee meeting that he would not take action or expel Ruhullah from the party after some party functionaries raised the issue.
In the CWC meeting, many legislators suggested holding protests in New Delhi to press for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. But it lacked consensus and the chief minister too did not want a confrontational approach with New Delhi for now as “Jammu and Kashmir is a border state”.
“Instead, we will establish working relation with the centre. The NC will not ally with the BJP as our agenda does not match with the BJP nor we want to compromise on our ideology. The alliance can bury us and cost out vote bank,” said a senior leader privy to the meeting.
The meeting decided to utilize all platforms including the upcoming Parliament session to raise the issue of statehood through its Member of Parliaments.
