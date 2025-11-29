ETV Bharat / bharat

Farooq Abdullah Stands With MP Ruhullah Mehdi At NC's CWC Meeting

Srinagar: A dominating view within the National Conference for initiating disciplinary action against estranged Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi could not draw consensus.

NC president Farooq Abdullah stood with Ruhullah to ward off criticism against him in the central working committee (CWC) meeting.

NC's top decision-making body met for two days (November 27-28) to review the poll debacle in Budgam and Nagrota besides discussion on statehood, dual-control system and Raj Bhawan’s interference in the domain of elected government. The meeting led by Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had NC legislators and independent minister Satish Sharma as special invitees.

But Ruhullah, who is a permanent member of the CWC was not invited to the meeting for his ‘anti-party’ activities including boycotting the poll campaign for the party candidate. He had set a condition for the party to address the reservation issue. Ruhullah’s supporters openly cheered for the PDP’s victory in the constituency that was retained by NC since 1977.

“Some leaders wanted disciplinary action against Ruhullah’s anti-party activities. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too is not okay with his action," a source told ETV Bharat. Ruhullah had accused the Omar-led government of abandoing the poll promise made to people and has been repeatedly issued the statements.

‘This committee is meant for those who follow party discipline and do not like to talk to party leadership through the media,” Omar told media persons after the meeting was over.

But inside the meeting, a generous Abdullah invoked former J&K Governor BK Nehru. Abdullah recalled that the Governor had suggested to him against expelling some party leaders for their rebellion within the party despite their moves to topple his government.