ETV Bharat / bharat

Farooq Abdullah Seeks UN Investigation Into PoK Unrest

Srinagar: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday urged the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) to dispatch its team for investigations into the unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that has left at least 20 dead and dozens wounded.

"The state is in a difficult situation, and the part of Jammu and Kashmir that lies with Pakistanis is facing oppression today. Several people have been martyred. The full details are not known," he said, urging the United Nations to send its team to get the firsthand report of the situation.

The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister said that it will allow the world to witness the "oppression people in PoK are experiencing."

"Investigations should happen into it (situation), and difficulties faced by people there should be resolved, "Abdullah added.

Over 20 people have been killed in police action on protesters in several parts of PoK, which is seething with anger after authorities proscribed the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The organisation comprising traders and civil society bodies spearheading protests over economic and political grievances in the region was banned under the Anti-Terrorism Act 2014 last week.

The Associated Press reported that the violence erupted after the PoK Supreme Court ruled that 12 legislative assembly seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan are protected and cannot be abolished without a constitutional amendment.

India came down hard on Islamabad for its "brutality" against people in PoK and called on the international community to hold that country accountable for its "abuses".