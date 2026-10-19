ETV Bharat / bharat

Farooq Abdullah Says Maharaja Hari Singh Wanted 'Independent' Jammu And Kashmir, Dubs SC's Article 370 Verdict 'Wrong'

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the last Dogra monarch never intended to accede to India or Pakistan but envisioned an “independent” Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah also termed the Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370 as “wrong”.

Speaking at a public gathering in Beerwah constituency in Budgam, the former three-time chief minister said neither India nor Pakistan cares for people but is driven by its interest in the land of the region.

“PDP brought destruction to the state. The SC decision was wrong. The Supreme Court had already declared Article 370 as permanent and that it could not be abrogated,” he said, urging people to turn to God and maintain patience.

“Since India became independent, conspiracies have been hatched to wipe out this party and enslave people here. Neither that country (Pakistan) nor this country (India) has any love for us. Their only love is for this land. But you should not forget those martyrs who laid down their lives for this party,” Abdullah said.

Farooq Abdullah addressing party workers in Budgam, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

He was accompanied by the party’s Kashmir chief Showkat Ahmad Mir and Beerwah MLA Dr Shafi Ahmad Wani.

Referring to the historic speech of NC founder and his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk after his release from jail in the 1970s, he said Maharaja Hari Singh’s plans were derailed by the arrival of tribesmen to the Valley from Pakistan in 1947.

“He (Maharaja Hari Singh) wanted an independent country in which we would have progressed to move ahead. But Allah did not want it, and we had to bear difficult times. We had to pass through difficult times and sacrifice our relatives. Only God knows how many more sacrifices we have to make,” he said while asking people to follow the path of righteousness by strengthening their faith and helping the poor.