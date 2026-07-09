ETV Bharat / bharat

'Delay In Statehood Affront To People’s Will': Farooq Abdullah Invites INDIA Bloc, Mirwaiz And Others To Delhi Protest

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) has reached out to leaders of the INDIA bloc, regional parties, religious figures and prominent individuals to secure their participation in a protest in New Delhi demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. However, the party has notably excluded rebel Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi from the invitation list.

A three-page letter, drafted by NC president Farooq Abdullah and seen by ETV Bharat, has been sent to INDIA bloc leaders and regional parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference, J&K Apni Party, and the Awami Itehad Party (AIP) led by jailed MP Engineer Rashid, as well as the valley's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Grand Mufti Nasir Ul Islam.

All these leaders confirmed receiving the invitation but said they had yet to decide on their participation. However, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari stated that he will not join the protest. “They (NC) labeled us as Delhi-sponsored when we spoke about statehood as the primary goal. Now, they too are following the same agenda,” he added.

File photo of meeting of civil society members convened by the National Conference in Srinagar on July 7.. (Special Arrangement)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ruhullah expressed reservations over the invitation to the Apni Party and PC. “We declared the Apni Party and Peoples Conference traitors for parroting New Delhi’s stand when they talked about statehood in elections. Now, NC is normalising the situation for New Delhi. Our fight is bigger, and it includes Article 370 along with statehood,” he said.

Prominent among the INDIA bloc for whom the invite has been extended are Congress LoP Rahul Gandhi, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akilesh Yadav.

In the letter, Abdullah said a solemn and democratic protest against the unconscionable delay in the restoration of statehood to the people of Jammu & Kashmir, a promise made unambiguously and repeatedly by the Union Government of India, will be held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20.

“We are not asking for anything beyond what was promised. Our demands shall not transgress from those which have already been promised to us,” said the letter.

The veteran 87-year-old leader said the cause of federalism is not the cause of a party, people, or a region but that of every citizen of the country. “...who believes that the genius of our constitutional order lies in the balance it strikes between unity and diversity. To stand for the restoration of statehood to Jammu & Kashmir is to stand for the integrity of that balance – for the proposition that no people should be governed without their consent, and no promise made in Parliament should be allowed to lapse into convenient oblivion,” he added.