Farooq Abdullah Dares Aga Ruhullah To Quit NC; 'Not Possible To Send Him Back Empty-Handed', Rebel MP Responds
Farooq dared the rebel MP from Srinagar to seek a fresh mandate drawing a witty response from Ruhullah.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Srinagar: The rift between the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir and party's rebel Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has widened with NC president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister openly daring Mehdi to quit the party and seek a fresh independent mandate.
The MP from Srinagar has responded with a witty response saying it was “not possible that Doctor sahib asks me for something and I send him back empty-handed.” Mehdi sought a few days to respond to the NC President's challenge leaving all to speculate.
Talking to reporters in Srinagar on Tuesday, Farooq while responding to Mehdi's claim that his 2024 Lok Sabha victory came solely due to his personal credibility rather than the party's mandate, said, “If you think people voted for you, resign and go back to them. We will see how many votes you get”. The very next day, Mehdi responded, “It is not possible that Doctor sahib asks me for something and I send him back empty-handed.”
Farooq's ultimatum marks a shift in the stance of the NC president and the party. In November 2025, Abdullah stood alone shielding Mehdi at a crucial central working committee meeting. The party leaders were all up against the rebel MP for “indiscipline” and open defiance that led to loss of NC candidate in Budgam bypolls.
Defending his decision, Farooq quoted former J&K Governor BK Nehru that how he suggested to him against expelling some party leaders for their rebellion within the party despite their moves to topple his government in 1984. That time the Farooq-led government was facing implosion as the central government led by Congress had decided to get rid of him as J&K’s chief minister. But Governor Nehru had refused to do the bidding, prompting his replacement with Governor Jagmohan Malhotra, who oversaw toppling of the government and allowed brother-in-law of Abdullah GM Shah to assume the charge as CM.
But that soft side of Abdullah changed after many leaders expressed their displeasure at Mehdi’s condition including resignation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
“It was seen as crossing the red line. Many senior leaders took exception to it and conveyed their views to Farooq Abdullah,” said a senior leader pleading anonymity. “That was the trigger for a sudden change of heart.”
But does Abdullah’s dare signal a permanent shift? A section of party leaders concedes the public damage caused by friction with Mehdi, who is taking potshots at the NC’s core policy decisions. This includes Ruhullah’s criticism of the party’s Jantar Mantar protest in New Delhi for statehood in July. They feel the party will have to sit and take a final call while weighing many options including public perception.
“We don't deny the party president went on record,” said another senior leader. “But nothing is static in politics. Things will be clear in the coming day. Can we dare to contest elections without Article 370, which is NC’s core plank? This is precisely what Mehdi is also pressing for,” he said.
For Mehdi, he has been accusing the party of betraying the people's mandate after promising to restore J&K's autonomy and Article 370 in its 2024 Assembly Election manifesto and chanding the goalpost to statehood.
For now, the gauntlet lies between the two leaders, leaving the party to speculate who will blink first.
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