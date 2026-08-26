ETV Bharat / bharat

Farooq Abdullah Dares Aga Ruhullah To Quit NC; 'Not Possible To Send Him Back Empty-Handed', Rebel MP Responds

Srinagar: The rift between the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir and party's rebel Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has widened with NC president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister openly daring Mehdi to quit the party and seek a fresh independent mandate.

The MP from Srinagar has responded with a witty response saying it was “not possible that Doctor sahib asks me for something and I send him back empty-handed.” Mehdi sought a few days to respond to the NC President's challenge leaving all to speculate.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar on Tuesday, Farooq while responding to Mehdi's claim that his 2024 Lok Sabha victory came solely due to his personal credibility rather than the party's mandate, said, “If you think people voted for you, resign and go back to them. We will see how many votes you get”. The very next day, Mehdi responded, “It is not possible that Doctor sahib asks me for something and I send him back empty-handed.”

NC President Farooq Abdullah and his J&K Chief Minister son Omar Abdullah at an event (ETV Bharat)

Farooq's ultimatum marks a shift in the stance of the NC president and the party. In November 2025, Abdullah stood alone shielding Mehdi at a crucial central working committee meeting. The party leaders were all up against the rebel MP for “indiscipline” and open defiance that led to loss of NC candidate in Budgam bypolls.

Defending his decision, Farooq quoted former J&K Governor BK Nehru that how he suggested to him against expelling some party leaders for their rebellion within the party despite their moves to topple his government in 1984. That time the Farooq-led government was facing implosion as the central government led by Congress had decided to get rid of him as J&K’s chief minister. But Governor Nehru had refused to do the bidding, prompting his replacement with Governor Jagmohan Malhotra, who oversaw toppling of the government and allowed brother-in-law of Abdullah GM Shah to assume the charge as CM.