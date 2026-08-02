ETV Bharat / bharat

Farooq Abdullah Questions Centre's ‘End Of Terrorism’ Claims After Fresh Killings In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed surprise over the recent attacks in which two non-locals and a policeman were killed, saying the claims of an “end of terrorism” are contrary to the situation.

“I am asking you to tell us who these killers are. You say terrorism has ended. Then who are these killers? Expose them. We will see, the world will see,” Abdullah said while speaking to reporters in Anantnag during a condolence meeting of his party activist.

The NC veteran was referring to two recent attacks in south Kashmir. On Friday, unidentified terrorists killed two non-local laborers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kellam village, Kulgam district. Earlier, local policeman Ashiq Querishi from Beerwah, Budgam district, was killed on July 22 in Lalchowk market, Anantnag, while on Amarnath Yatra duty.

“Here people are being killed, and you say terrorists did it. If the borders are completely under control, then where are these terrorists coming from? Who are these killers,” Abdullah questioned, in an apparent dig to the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration.

Security in Jammu and Kashmir falls under the domain of both the Central Government and the LG-led Union Territory (UT) administration.