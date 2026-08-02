Farooq Abdullah Questions Centre's ‘End Of Terrorism’ Claims After Fresh Killings In Jammu Kashmir
Farooq Abdullah questions claims of terrorism ending in J&K after recent killings, demands statehood, criticizes silence on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir's oppression by UN and India.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 2, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed surprise over the recent attacks in which two non-locals and a policeman were killed, saying the claims of an “end of terrorism” are contrary to the situation.
“I am asking you to tell us who these killers are. You say terrorism has ended. Then who are these killers? Expose them. We will see, the world will see,” Abdullah said while speaking to reporters in Anantnag during a condolence meeting of his party activist.
The NC veteran was referring to two recent attacks in south Kashmir. On Friday, unidentified terrorists killed two non-local laborers from Chhattisgarh at a brick kiln in Kellam village, Kulgam district. Earlier, local policeman Ashiq Querishi from Beerwah, Budgam district, was killed on July 22 in Lalchowk market, Anantnag, while on Amarnath Yatra duty.
“Here people are being killed, and you say terrorists did it. If the borders are completely under control, then where are these terrorists coming from? Who are these killers,” Abdullah questioned, in an apparent dig to the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administration.
Security in Jammu and Kashmir falls under the domain of both the Central Government and the LG-led Union Territory (UT) administration.
The latest attacks come after a lull of a year following the April 25 attack in Baisaran tourist spot in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local pony operator were shot dead by terrorists. In response to the attack on the cop in Anantnag last month, police rounded up more than 2,500 persons in the Kashmir valley.
When asked about how much has the situation changed after 2019, the former CM asked “has terrorism really ended, like they claim to the world?”
The ruling party president reiterated the demand for statehood. “We are demanding statehood. Why are you not giving it to us,” he said.
Over the situation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abdullah expressed regret over the silence of the United Nations and India. “They are our brothers too. If they are being oppressed, then UN Human Rights must come and see their condition. But there is silence everywhere. Even our country that calls us its own part is silent,” he said.
When asked about the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid apple harvesting season, Abdullah said that the highway will also open. “Don't worry. We should keep patience,” he said.
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