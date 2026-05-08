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Farooq Abdullah Assassination Bid: SIT Files Chargesheet Against Accused

The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, being taken for a medical test by the police from the Gangyal Police Station, following the alleged assassination attempt on JKNC President Farooq Abdullah in Jammu on Mar 12, 2026. ( ANI Video Grab )

Jammu: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday produced a chargesheet against accused Kamal Singh Jamwal in a case related to an assassination attempt on former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The chargesheet was produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu.

On March 11, Jamwal fired at Abdullah from close range at Royal Park Banquet Hall in Greater Kailash, Jammu, but the National Conference (NC) president escaped unhurt.

Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti had constituted a SIT to probe the case. The team comprised Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Sharma, who is currently working as Special Officer to DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range; SP Headquarters Jammu Irshad Ahmed Rather; DySP in regional police headquarters Arvind Kumar Sambyal; and four inspectors, including Saroop Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sanjeev Chib and Shariq Majeed.