Farooq Abdullah Assassination Bid: SIT Files Chargesheet Against Accused
J&K Police SIT files chargesheet against Kamal Singh Jamwal for assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah, revealing a personal grudge linked to land loss in Kashmir.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Jammu: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday produced a chargesheet against accused Kamal Singh Jamwal in a case related to an assassination attempt on former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The chargesheet was produced in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu.
On March 11, Jamwal fired at Abdullah from close range at Royal Park Banquet Hall in Greater Kailash, Jammu, but the National Conference (NC) president escaped unhurt.
Following the incident, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti had constituted a SIT to probe the case. The team comprised Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Sharma, who is currently working as Special Officer to DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range; SP Headquarters Jammu Irshad Ahmed Rather; DySP in regional police headquarters Arvind Kumar Sambyal; and four inspectors, including Saroop Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sanjeev Chib and Shariq Majeed.
After around two months of investigation, the chargesheet was produced today.
During the course of the investigation, the police had found that Jamwal’s act was of persistent hate against the Abdullah family after the attacker’s family had lost a chunk of land in the Kulgam area of the Kashmir Valley when the Land to Tiller Act was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.
On the night of March 11, when Abdullah, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and others, was leaving after attending a marriage ceremony, Jamwal (63) tried to assassinate the former CM by firing from a close range with his licensed revolver. But he was overpowered by NSG guards, and after that he was taken to the Police Station Gangyal.
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