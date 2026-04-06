ETV Bharat / bharat

Farooq Abdullah Assassination Bid: Attacker Held Grudge Against Sheikh Abdullah For Lost Land In Kashmir, Probe Reveals

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and the state's former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Jammu ( IANS )

Jammu: The assassination attempt on former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah last month in Jammu was an act of persistent hate against the Abdullah family after the attacker's family lost a chunk of land in the backdrop of the land to tiller reform introduced by Abdullah's father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Farooq had a narrow escape after the attacker Kamal Singh Jamwal, a sexagenarian, fired gunshots aimed at Farooq Abdullah from point blank range at a wedding function at Royal Park banquet hall in Greater Kailash area in Jammu on March 11 night. The attack at the former J&K CM, a Z Plus security allottee, raised eyebrows in the UT with ruling NC leaders demanding action against security breach.

Sources told ETV Bharat that during the investigation, police had found that Jamwal wasn't happy with the developments in Kashmir following 1947 1951 due to which his family had lost a chunk of land in Kulgam district and couldn't retrieve it.

"The investigation found that Jamwal had in his heart blamed the NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah for losing the ancestral land and had developed hate against the family. The attack on Farooq Abdullah was an attempt to avenge the loss suffered by his family," a source said.

Sheikh Abdullah, who served as the second Prime Minister of the erstwhile J&K state from 1948 to 1953, implemented his ambitious Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, 1950, popularised as the 'Land To Tiller' reform, which capped land ownership at 186 kanals(22 acres). The rest of the land was distributed among share-croppers and landless labourers without compensation to the land owner.

The land reform is believed by many to have consolidated Sheikh Abdullah and his party NC's support base in the region after the agitation against the Dogra feudal rulers in 1931.