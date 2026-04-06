Farooq Abdullah Assassination Bid: Attacker Held Grudge Against Sheikh Abdullah For Lost Land In Kashmir, Probe Reveals
Police investigation has revealed that the attacker's family had lost a chunk of his land after Sheikh Abdullah's ambitious 'Land To Tiller' reform.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Jammu: The assassination attempt on former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah last month in Jammu was an act of persistent hate against the Abdullah family after the attacker's family lost a chunk of land in the backdrop of the land to tiller reform introduced by Abdullah's father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.
Farooq had a narrow escape after the attacker Kamal Singh Jamwal, a sexagenarian, fired gunshots aimed at Farooq Abdullah from point blank range at a wedding function at Royal Park banquet hall in Greater Kailash area in Jammu on March 11 night. The attack at the former J&K CM, a Z Plus security allottee, raised eyebrows in the UT with ruling NC leaders demanding action against security breach.
Sources told ETV Bharat that during the investigation, police had found that Jamwal wasn't happy with the developments in Kashmir following 1947 1951 due to which his family had lost a chunk of land in Kulgam district and couldn't retrieve it.
"The investigation found that Jamwal had in his heart blamed the NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah for losing the ancestral land and had developed hate against the family. The attack on Farooq Abdullah was an attempt to avenge the loss suffered by his family," a source said.
Sheikh Abdullah, who served as the second Prime Minister of the erstwhile J&K state from 1948 to 1953, implemented his ambitious Big Landed Estates Abolition Act, 1950, popularised as the 'Land To Tiller' reform, which capped land ownership at 186 kanals(22 acres). The rest of the land was distributed among share-croppers and landless labourers without compensation to the land owner.
The land reform is believed by many to have consolidated Sheikh Abdullah and his party NC's support base in the region after the agitation against the Dogra feudal rulers in 1931.
Following the assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah, the attacker was taken to the police station by the Deputy Chief Minister, who accompanied the NC President to the function as there was no police present on the occasion.
Police investigation revealed that the attacker had a licensed revolver but did not have any training to fire.
“The age factor of Jamwal also played a role in not firing at the target as his arm couldn't control the revolver when he opened the fire," a police official said.
There was an impression that Jamwal was under the influence of liquor or any other drugs, which the medical test conducted by the police has ruled out.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on March 14 to probe the attack and the investigation is still under progress.
The issue was also raised in the recently concluded budget session of Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly where legislators across the party lines condemned the attack.
Read More:
- Assassination Attempt On Farooq Abdullah Fails, Major Security Breach At Wedding Event In Jammu
- 'God Saved Me, Don't Know The Attacker Or The Motive': Farooq Abdullah's First Reaction After Assassination Bid In Jammu