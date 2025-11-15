Farooq Abdullah Alleges Negligence In Kashmir Police Station Blast Case; Seeks Probe
Farooq said that the trained specialists should have been consulted by the cops rather than handling the explosives by themselves.
Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called the 'accidental' explosion at the Nowgam police station a preventable tragedy, saying the blast was the result of a "mistake" and urged authorities to order a full inquiry into how the incident was handled.
Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Dr Abdullah said the deaths could potentially have been avoided had trained specialists been consulted before police personnel attempted to handle explosive material on their own.
"It was a mistake. Experts who had full knowledge of the explosives should have been consulted before attempting to handle the material all by themselves. You have seen the consequences. Nine people died and several homes were badly damaged," he said.
The powerful blast tore through the police station yesterday night, killing police personnel, forensic experts and civilians who were either on duty or nearby when the explosion occurred. Houses surrounding the station were left with shattered walls and collapsed roofs. Residents said they had never felt such an impact in the area in years.
Dr Abdullah said the tragedy had come at an already sensitive time for Kashmiris, who he argued are routinely blamed for crises elsewhere in the country. "Kashmiris are still dealing with the fallout of the recent crisis in Delhi where they are being unfairly blamed. When will the day come when Kashmiris will be accepted as Indians and not held responsible for every such incident?"
He said the focus should shift to accountability and understanding why personnel took the risk of handling explosives without expert support. "Authorities should ask those actually responsible what led to this situation and why the doctors felt compelled to take such a step. There must be a thorough inquiry and detailed study into the matter," he said.
Meanwhile, officials confirmed the names of the nine people killed in the explosion. Among them were Selection Grade Constables Javaid Mansoor Rather and Arshid Ahmad Shah, both working as photographers with the Crime Branch. Selection Grade Constable Aijaz Afzal Mir and Constables Mohammad Amin Mir and Showkat Ahmad Bhat, all posted with the Forensic Science Laboratory, were also killed.
The civilian casualties included Naib Tehsildar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan, Suhail Ahmad Rather who was the local chowkidar, and Mohammad Shafi Parray, a tailor from the area. State Investigation Agency Inspector asrar Ahmad Shah was also among the dead.
Several of the victims had been inspecting or documenting recovered material at the station when the blast occurred, according to police officials.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Ujala Cygnus Hospital in Srinagar today to meet those injured in the blast. Hospital officials said the injured were receiving specialized treatment and that the administration had assured full support for their recovery.
Sinha arrived in Srinagar from Jammu today afternoon and is expected to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Police Control Room headquarters to honor the personnel who lost their lives.
The cause of the accidental blast is still under investigation. Police officials said a special team is examining debris and forensic evidence to determine how the detonation occurred and whether safety protocols were followed.
