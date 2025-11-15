ETV Bharat / bharat

Farooq Abdullah Alleges Negligence In Kashmir Police Station Blast Case; Seeks Probe

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called the 'accidental' explosion at the Nowgam police station a preventable tragedy, saying the blast was the result of a "mistake" and urged authorities to order a full inquiry into how the incident was handled.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Dr Abdullah said the deaths could potentially have been avoided had trained specialists been consulted before police personnel attempted to handle explosive material on their own.

"It was a mistake. Experts who had full knowledge of the explosives should have been consulted before attempting to handle the material all by themselves. You have seen the consequences. Nine people died and several homes were badly damaged," he said.

The powerful blast tore through the police station yesterday night, killing police personnel, forensic experts and civilians who were either on duty or nearby when the explosion occurred. Houses surrounding the station were left with shattered walls and collapsed roofs. Residents said they had never felt such an impact in the area in years.

Residential house damaged in a blast inside police station in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Dr Abdullah said the tragedy had come at an already sensitive time for Kashmiris, who he argued are routinely blamed for crises elsewhere in the country. "Kashmiris are still dealing with the fallout of the recent crisis in Delhi where they are being unfairly blamed. When will the day come when Kashmiris will be accepted as Indians and not held responsible for every such incident?"