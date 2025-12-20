Farming In The Air: Aeroponics Revolutionising Potato Cultivation In Haryana
December 20, 2025
Karnal: Potato cultivation is undergoing a revolution in Haryana with the setting up of North India’s first aeroponic laboratory by Potato Technology Institute in Shamgarh village of Karnal. The efforts in this direction that were started four years ago are now showing promising results.
Manoj Bhanukar, in charge of the Potato Technology Institute at Shamgarh, explained that the use of aeroponic technology was introduced here several years ago. This technique allows potatoes to be cultivated without soil.
"We often see potatoes cultivated in fields, but here potatoes are cultivated in the air. Water is not directly applied to the crop, but rather, it is delivered to the plant roots through steam, which results in significant plant growth in a short period of time," he explained.
He said that testing was started on only two or three varieties. "However, this technology has yielded very positive results and today, work is being done on approximately seven varieties of potatoes," he said.
Bhanukar underlined that the Institute's goal is to provide high-quality seed to potato farmers so that they can harvest it themselves and become financially strong.
The Potato Technology Institute is working on several improved and processing varieties such as Kufri Chip Sona-1 and Kufri Fry Sona while using aeroponics. New varieties such as Kufri Himalini, Kufri Uday and Kufri Pushkar are also being focused upon. A variety like Kufri Uday has also been included.
In normal potato cultivation, farmers cultivate large potatoes for seed and other uses while growing them in the soil or on their farms. But in aeroponics, it is the exact opposite. Here, mini potato seed tubers are prepared, which are very small in size and are considered ideal for cultivation.
Bhanukar said that this technique produces high-quality seeds called mini tubers. "Since the Institute adopted this technology, it has not seen any fungus or disease, which is a major achievement for the Institute. Disease-free seeds are being provided to farmers here, increasing their income," he added.
All the varieties of seeds produced here are sold to the farmers at Rs 4 per kg, who then produce their own seeds and sell them for Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg.
Bhanukar said that this technique also increases production by more than 10 per cent. "While a single plant typically produces very few potatoes, this technique produces up to 35 mini tubers per plant. Therefore, it is quite effective in terms of production," he said while claiming that the Institute has brought about a revolution for potato farmers.
Aeroponic technology has transformed potato farming and is receiving a very positive response, he said while pointing out that the majority of the farmers from Haryana come to the Institute to buy potato seeds.
Bhanukar said that lakhs of farmers are benefiting from this technology and earning lakhs of rupees. He explained that the Institute implemented aeroponics technology on an experimental basis but the process has now revolutionised potato cultivation.
The Haryana government, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, is now making this technology accessible to farmers. The Institute is providing subsidies to farmers who wish to adopt this technology. He said the farmers can also use this technology to produce high-quality seeds.
