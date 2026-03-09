Farmers, Trade Unions Unite In Delhi To Raise Their Voice Against Issues 'Threatening Livelihoods'
Farmers' unions will observe Martyrs' Day on March 23 and All India Black Day on April 1 along with holding Mahapanchayats across the country.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Farmers and trade unions on Monday came together against policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, raising a unified voice over issues they say threaten the livelihoods of both cultivators and workers.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, and various Central trade unions, gathered in Delhi for a “Mazdoor Kisan Parliament,” a symbolic people’s assembly where farmers and labourers highlighted their concerns and pressed for policy changes.
A key demand was the cancellation of the proposed India–United States trade agreement, which they claim could expose Indian agriculture to unfair global competition. The farmers also called for the repeal of the four labour codes, saying the new labour framework dilutes workers’ rights and makes employment conditions more precarious.
Farmer representatives raised their concerns over the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, which they say will affect irrigation costs. Protesters also demanded the withdrawal of the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, a policy aimed at leasing public infrastructure assets to private players, which unions say amounts to privatisation of national resources.
Farmers Highlight Challenges Faced By Cultivators
Farmer leaders at the Mazdoor Kisan Parliament emphasised the need for a united struggle between farmers and workers, stressing that policies affecting agriculture, labour and public resources are interconnected.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a Haryana-based farmer Choudhary Joginder Ghassiram Nain said farmers had gathered to highlight a range of pressing concerns affecting the agricultural sector. “Farmers came here to raise their concerns over the India–US trade deal, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the financial impact on agriculture due to the ongoing Iran–Israel–US conflict,” he said.
Nain added that farmers discussed several long-standing demands, including guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP), strengthening of the rural employment scheme and ensuring fair minimum wages for workers. “I hope our voice will help farmers to get relief from these concerning issues,” Nain said, expressing optimism that the collective platform would bring attention to the challenges faced by farmers and rural labourers.
Highlighting the challenges faced by cultivators, Satish Nambardar, a farmer from Rajasthan, told ETV Bharat that farmers across the country are struggling with multiple pressures affecting agriculture. “Farmers are badly affected by several issues like climate change, rising temperatures, the India–US trade deal, and the ongoing conflict, leaving them in difficulties,” he said.
Nambardar urged the government to acknowledge the growing challenges in the sector and take concrete steps to support farmers. “The government should come forward and provide relief to farmers,” he added.
Announcing their plan of action, farmers' unions said March 23 that is held as the Martyr's Day to commemorate the 1931 hanging of Shahid Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, will be observed as Anti-Imperialist Day against the free trade deal, four labour codes and other demands. Then on April 1, the All India Black Day will be observed against the Labour Codes and Mahapanchayats will be held across states to assert their demands along with rallies of farmers and workers.
Demands Of Farmers' Unions
The Mazdoor Kisan Sansad has criticised the government over alleged unequal and exploitative Indo-US interim trade framework accepted by the Central government to the US pressures and acting in tandem with corporate interests to enforce a series of anti-worker, anti-farmer measures.
The Kisan Sansad has demanded that the Central government should reject the Indo-US Interim Framework on Trade Deal which allows imports of highly subsidised US agricultural products and processed food items, commits India to buying Rs nine lakh crore worth goods which will end India’s trade surplus, prevents purchase of cheap crude oil from Russia, and opens up large sectors of economy to US multinational giants. These will undermine the farmers, MSMEs, many sectors of Industry, food security and sovereign rights, a Kisan Sansad leader said.
SKM leaders expressed concern over alleged USA’s imposition of unilateral trade tariffs and exploitative trade terms on developing countries to reduce its trade deficit and continue its petrodollar dominated financial control. The imperialist forces are creating wars and conflicts, taming leaderships of sovereign countries and imposing regime changes using the war economy to manage their systemic crisis, the leaders alleged.
SKM also criticised the government for not implementing the written assurances made to them on December 9, 2021 during the the historic farmers' movement. They have demanded that laws be enacted in Parliament, guaranteeing procurement of all crops based on MSP at C2+50% (that means setting MSP at 1.5 times the comprehensive cost of production as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission).
It has demanded an end to what it calls the “mad drive” to privatise key sectors, including railways, ports and docks, coal and non-coal mines, oil, steel, defence, road transport, airports, banks, insurance, telecom, postal services, atomic energy, and electricity generation and supply.
Condemning initiatives such as the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, SKM urged the government to withdraw policies, bills and legislative measures that, according to the organisation, facilitate the transfer of public assets and services into private hands. The group argued that such steps could weaken public institutions and adversely affect workers, farmers and the public.
"Withdraw the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that will disastrously impact agriculture, domestic and MSME electricity consumers, and the country's public electricity sector. Also, provide 300 units of free electricity to all consumers,” the SKM leaders said.
SKM has also demanded withdrawal of the New Seed Bill 2025 that favours giant corporations and the VB G RAM G Act, restoring the MGNREGA and the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and scrapping of NPS/UPS.
“We are demanding the repealing of all recent policy decisions and enactments detrimental to people’s lives and livelihoods and endangering the economic and political sovereignty of our country,” SKM leaders stated.
