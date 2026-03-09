ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers, Trade Unions Unite In Delhi To Raise Their Voice Against Issues 'Threatening Livelihoods'

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Farmers and trade unions on Monday came together against policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, raising a unified voice over issues they say threaten the livelihoods of both cultivators and workers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, and various Central trade unions, gathered in Delhi for a “Mazdoor Kisan Parliament,” a symbolic people’s assembly where farmers and labourers highlighted their concerns and pressed for policy changes.

A key demand was the cancellation of the proposed India–United States trade agreement, which they claim could expose Indian agriculture to unfair global competition. The farmers also called for the repeal of the four labour codes, saying the new labour framework dilutes workers’ rights and makes employment conditions more precarious.

Farmer representatives raised their concerns over the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, which they say will affect irrigation costs. Protesters also demanded the withdrawal of the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, a policy aimed at leasing public infrastructure assets to private players, which unions say amounts to privatisation of national resources.

Farmers Highlight Challenges Faced By Cultivators

Farmer leaders at the Mazdoor Kisan Parliament emphasised the need for a united struggle between farmers and workers, stressing that policies affecting agriculture, labour and public resources are interconnected.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a Haryana-based farmer Choudhary Joginder Ghassiram Nain said farmers had gathered to highlight a range of pressing concerns affecting the agricultural sector. “Farmers came here to raise their concerns over the India–US trade deal, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the financial impact on agriculture due to the ongoing Iran–Israel–US conflict,” he said.

Nain added that farmers discussed several long-standing demands, including guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP), strengthening of the rural employment scheme and ensuring fair minimum wages for workers. “I hope our voice will help farmers to get relief from these concerning issues,” Nain said, expressing optimism that the collective platform would bring attention to the challenges faced by farmers and rural labourers.

Highlighting the challenges faced by cultivators, Satish Nambardar, a farmer from Rajasthan, told ETV Bharat that farmers across the country are struggling with multiple pressures affecting agriculture. “Farmers are badly affected by several issues like climate change, rising temperatures, the India–US trade deal, and the ongoing conflict, leaving them in difficulties,” he said.

Nambardar urged the government to acknowledge the growing challenges in the sector and take concrete steps to support farmers. “The government should come forward and provide relief to farmers,” he added.