ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers, Trade Unions Hold Nationwide Protest Over Unfulfilled Demands

Members of Left trade unions and farmers’ organisations clash with police during a civil disobedience rally, demanding MSP and 200 days of work under the rural job guarantee scheme in Howrah Monday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Farmers' organisations and trade unions on Monday held a joint nationwide protest, including a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, over their long-pending demands which allegedly remain unfulfilled despite assurances from the Centre.

The protests witnessed different forms of agitation across states, including 'Jail Bharo' (fill the jails) and 'Road Roko' (road blockade) programmes, as farmers and workers step up pressure on the government to fulfil its commitments.

The protesters were demanding concrete action on issues including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waiver, withdrawal of cases registered during earlier farmers' protests, and measures to protect the interests and livelihoods of farmers and workers.

Farmers' and trade union leaders said the nationwide action was aimed at reminding the government of its pending commitments and pressing for their implementation. They warned that the protests could be intensified if their demands are not addressed.

Rajeev Yadav, a farmer from the village area of Delhi, told ETV Bharat that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called a protest against the Central government for not fulfilling its promise made to farmers.

"During the agitation against the three farm laws, the government had given assurances on several issues, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waivers, and the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the protest," he said.

According to Yadav, the government is now reneging on these promises. In protest against these issues, the SKM called for nationwide protests and agitation. "Farmers from Delhi, Haryana, and neighbouring states also participated in the movement to pressure the government into fulfilling the promises made to the farming community.

Trade union leader Satish Panwar said the government had made several promises regarding employment, workers' rights, guarantee laws, and loan waivers, but today it appears to be backtracking on those very promises.

"Furthermore, new provisions and laws detrimental to workers are being introduced, thereby undermining their rights. Today, worker and farmer organisations are jointly raising their voices across various parts of the country, including Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Our organisation is also participating in today's event alongside all the central trade unions," he said.