Farmers, Trade Unions Hold Nationwide Protest Over Unfulfilled Demands
Different forms of agitation, including 'Jail Bharo' and 'Road Roko' programmes, were staged across states as farmers and workers stepped up pressure on the government.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers' organisations and trade unions on Monday held a joint nationwide protest, including a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, over their long-pending demands which allegedly remain unfulfilled despite assurances from the Centre.
The protests witnessed different forms of agitation across states, including 'Jail Bharo' (fill the jails) and 'Road Roko' (road blockade) programmes, as farmers and workers step up pressure on the government to fulfil its commitments.
The protesters were demanding concrete action on issues including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waiver, withdrawal of cases registered during earlier farmers' protests, and measures to protect the interests and livelihoods of farmers and workers.
Farmers' and trade union leaders said the nationwide action was aimed at reminding the government of its pending commitments and pressing for their implementation. They warned that the protests could be intensified if their demands are not addressed.
Rajeev Yadav, a farmer from the village area of Delhi, told ETV Bharat that the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called a protest against the Central government for not fulfilling its promise made to farmers.
"During the agitation against the three farm laws, the government had given assurances on several issues, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waivers, and the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the protest," he said.
According to Yadav, the government is now reneging on these promises. In protest against these issues, the SKM called for nationwide protests and agitation. "Farmers from Delhi, Haryana, and neighbouring states also participated in the movement to pressure the government into fulfilling the promises made to the farming community.
Trade union leader Satish Panwar said the government had made several promises regarding employment, workers' rights, guarantee laws, and loan waivers, but today it appears to be backtracking on those very promises.
"Furthermore, new provisions and laws detrimental to workers are being introduced, thereby undermining their rights. Today, worker and farmer organisations are jointly raising their voices across various parts of the country, including Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Our organisation is also participating in today's event alongside all the central trade unions," he said.
Panwar further said just as the government is introducing measures that suppress workers, there are also serious concerns regarding farmers' issues. The trade agreements the government is pursuing could disproportionately affect small and medium-scale farmers, he added.
"The workers' key demands include a minimum wage of Rs 42,000 and the convening of the Indian Labour Conference (ILC). Additionally, we are demanding the protection of the public sector. Worker organisations had supported the farmers' struggle even during the historic farmers' movement," Panwar said
"Since then, solidarity between farmer and worker organizations has steadily strengthened. The issues facing both groups are interconnected — involving farmers' livelihoods and the protection of workers' employment and rights. That is why both are fighting together for their rights today," he added.
P Krishan Prasad, a member of the SKM coordination committee, told ETV Bharat that farmers and trade unions held massive protests in different states to raise their voice and demands.
Farmers' unions said the Jail Bharo movement called by Central Trade Unions and SKM witnessed widespread and powerful mobilisation across the country, with actions reported from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Puducherry and Tripura, among other regions.
The mobilisation has brought together farmers, agricultural workers, industrial workers, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, students, youth, women and other sections of working people.
The leaders said major demonstrations and Jail Bharo actions have been reported from Khammam, Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nakrekal and Siddipet in Telangana, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kottayam and Kannur in Kerala; Koduru in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrapur, Nashik, Dhule, Parbhani, Beed, Palghar, Solapur, Sangli, Sambhajinagar, Buldhana and other centres in Maharashtra, Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman in West Bengal, Betia and Etawah in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak and Fatehabad in Haryana; and Patiala, Ludhiana, Mansa, Malerkotla, Tarn Taran and Sangrur in Punjab.
The demand includes no free trade agreements, corporates quit agriculture, protect land rights of farmers, enact law for MSP at C2+50% formula with guaranteed procurement for all crops, restore MGNREGA, provide 200 days' work and Rs 700 wages for agricultural workers, declare loan waiver and provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to all the peasant suicide victim families, repeal four labour codes, and provide Rs 42,000 as minimum wage to all workers.
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