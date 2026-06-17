ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers To Hold Nationwide Protest On August 10 Over MSP, Debt Relief And Trade Agreements

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' organisations, has announced a nationwide protest on August 10 to press the government to address a range of long-pending agricultural demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), comprehensive loan waivers and the repeal of certain Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

The farmers' body said it would launch Rail Roko, Rasta Roko and Jail Bharo movements if their demands continue to be ignored. According to SKM leaders, delays in resolving agricultural issues have increased economic distress in rural India. It has affected farmers' livelihoods. The August 10 mobilisation is expected to have participation from farmers, agricultural labourers, and rural organisations across several states.

SKM has called for legislation that guarantees MSP based on the C2+50 per cent formula, along with assured government procurement. The organisation also repeated demands for a comprehensive farm loan waiver and the rollback of trade agreements.

As part of its campaign, SKM will organise a National Mazdoor-Kisan Convention on July 29 at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. Thousands of representatives from states and districts across the country are expected to participate. The convention will discuss future strategies and announce the next phase of joint struggles by farmers and workers.

SKM also warned the Centre against signing a proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement, saying it could negatively impact Indian farmers. The organisation said it would launch large-scale protests immediately if such an agreement is signed.

Ashish Mittal, a member of SKM, said that farmers' debt, which stood at approximately Rs 8.5 lakh crore when the current government came to power, has gone up at about Rs 28.5 lakh crore. Mittal further demanded an increase in minimum wages under rural employment schemes.