Farmers To Hold Nationwide Agitation Over Proposed Indo-US Trade Deal And Other Issues
The farmers said after the trade deal Indian markets will get flooded with international agricultural products which will farm local farmers.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers will hold protests in Delhi and 100 other places in the country on November 26 to highlight their issues and press for fulfilment of the promises made by the government.
Yudhveer Singh, a farmer leader said, "One of the important issues is the Indo-US trade deal that the Indian government is negotiating. There has not been much discussion about it, even as the deal is reportedly nearing finalisation. The US Agriculture Secretary had declared from Washington that trade worth USD 500 billion would take place with India over the next five years." Singh said American farmers would benefit enormously from the trade. "The question is- will both countries benefit, or will only one? If American farmers benefit, Indian farmers will be ruined. That is a certainty," he said.
Singh further stated agriculture is a way of life in India, not a business. "In the United States, agriculture is treated as a business. The size of agricultural landholdings there is vastly different, with farms often spread across hundreds or thousands of acres. In India, around 85 per cent of farmers have landholdings of less than one hectare. They are not in a position to compete commercially on an equal footing," he said.
"To ask Indian farmers to compete with their counterparts in United States and prepare themselves for international competition is nothing short of a joke. Farmers who are not even able to sell their produce effectively in their local mandis are now being shown dreams of accessing international markets," Singh said,
Another farmer leader, Satyawan alleged, "Our country's markets will be flooded with imported agricultural produce. Earlier, there were attempts to hand over our mandis (agricultural wholesale markets) to domestic and foreign corporations. Now, the proposed trade deal will completely destroy them. Where will our farmers go?."
Expressing his concerns over corporate challenges, he said, "Large American corporations will sell their agricultural produce to big Indian corporate houses. Companies will import these products at cheaper rates and sell them to Indian consumers at higher prices. There will be no space left for farmers in the mandis".
Satywan said the farmers have been warning the government of India against proceeding with this agreement. "It must withdraw from the proposed deal. Otherwise, the farmers and all participating organisations will jointly launch a fresh nationwide agitation. Large-scale protests will be organised in the capitals of different states and major cities, as well as in Delhi," he warned.