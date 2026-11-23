ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers To Hold Nationwide Agitation Over Proposed Indo-US Trade Deal And Other Issues

File photo of farmers affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staging a protest in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh ( IANS )

New Delhi: Farmers will hold protests in Delhi and 100 other places in the country on November 26 to highlight their issues and press for fulfilment of the promises made by the government.



Yudhveer Singh, a farmer leader said, "One of the important issues is the Indo-US trade deal that the Indian government is negotiating. There has not been much discussion about it, even as the deal is reportedly nearing finalisation. The US Agriculture Secretary had declared from Washington that trade worth USD 500 billion would take place with India over the next five years." Singh said American farmers would benefit enormously from the trade. "The question is- will both countries benefit, or will only one? If American farmers benefit, Indian farmers will be ruined. That is a certainty," he said.



Singh further stated agriculture is a way of life in India, not a business. "In the United States, agriculture is treated as a business. The size of agricultural landholdings there is vastly different, with farms often spread across hundreds or thousands of acres. In India, around 85 per cent of farmers have landholdings of less than one hectare. They are not in a position to compete commercially on an equal footing," he said.



"To ask Indian farmers to compete with their counterparts in United States and prepare themselves for international competition is nothing short of a joke. Farmers who are not even able to sell their produce effectively in their local mandis are now being shown dreams of accessing international markets," Singh said,



Another farmer leader, Satyawan alleged, "Our country's markets will be flooded with imported agricultural produce. Earlier, there were attempts to hand over our mandis (agricultural wholesale markets) to domestic and foreign corporations. Now, the proposed trade deal will completely destroy them. Where will our farmers go?."



Expressing his concerns over corporate challenges, he said, "Large American corporations will sell their agricultural produce to big Indian corporate houses. Companies will import these products at cheaper rates and sell them to Indian consumers at higher prices. There will be no space left for farmers in the mandis".

Satywan said the farmers have been warning the government of India against proceeding with this agreement. "It must withdraw from the proposed deal. Otherwise, the farmers and all participating organisations will jointly launch a fresh nationwide agitation. Large-scale protests will be organised in the capitals of different states and major cities, as well as in Delhi," he warned. File photo of members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) staging a protest in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh (IANS) Farmer's seven principal demands:1) No India-US Free Trade Deal. Repeal all Free Trade Agreements.2) Enact law for MSP@C2+50% with guaranteed procurement for all crops.3) Comprehensive loan waiver; end rural indebtedness and peasant and worker suicides. Provide Rs 25 lakh compensations to each suicide victim's family. Scrap PMFBY and form Crop and Livestock Insurance Corporation in the Public Sector4) Withdraw the Electricity Privatisation Bill 2025, the Seed Bill 2025, and the NFSA Amendment Bill. Stop privatisation of all public sectors. Stop forced installation of prepaid smart meters.5) No forceful land acquisition, no pro-corporate land pooling. Protect land rights based on LARR Act 2013. FRA 2006 for tribals and non-tribal forest dwellers and PESA 1996 on self-governance and tribal self-rule and return unused acquired land to its farmers. to all workers. File photo of farmers holding a rally under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union in Jagdalpur (IANS) Vijoo Krishnan, a farmer leader, highlighted need for an effective disaster management system. "We demand the government to immediately address issues like severe drought, flood and ecological crisis due to El Nino impact and climate change - with a comprehensive disaster management system to compensate loss of crops, livestock, housing and livelihood."1) No India-US Free Trade Deal. Repeal all Free Trade Agreements.2) Enact law for MSP@C2+50% with guaranteed procurement for all crops.3) Comprehensive loan waiver; end rural indebtedness and peasant and worker suicides. Provide Rs 25 lakh compensations to each suicide victim's family. Scrap PMFBY and form Crop and Livestock Insurance Corporation in the Public Sector4) Withdraw the Electricity Privatisation Bill 2025, the Seed Bill 2025, and the NFSA Amendment Bill. Stop privatisation of all public sectors. Stop forced installation of prepaid smart meters.5) No forceful land acquisition, no pro-corporate land pooling. Protect land rights based on LARR Act 2013. FRA 2006 for tribals and non-tribal forest dwellers and PESA 1996 on self-governance and tribal self-rule and return unused acquired land to its farmers. to all workers.6) Scrapping of four labour codes and a minimum wage of Rs 42,000 payable to all workers.7) Restoration of MGNREGA, ensure 200 days of work and Rs 700 as wage gGuarantee, a pension of Rs 21.000 a month to every farmer and agricultural worker above the age of 60, with universal social security and free public health care for every rural household