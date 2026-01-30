ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers To Get Opportunity To Directly Interact With Agricultural Scientists, Experts On Krishi Vigyan Mela

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Farmers visiting the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela will get an opportunity to directly interact with agricultural scientists and experts. Through a series of technical sessions and interactive discussions, farmers will gain practical insights into government agricultural schemes, crop diversification options, and climate-resilient farming practices.

The mela will also highlight entrepreneurship opportunities for women and rural youth, along with the latest developments in digital agriculture, helping farmers adopt modern technologies to improve productivity, income, and sustainability.

This year, ICAR will take the initiative to link start-ups and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to provide young farmers and entrepreneurs an opportunity to grow.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) is set to organise the mela from February 25 to 27, with this year’s theme being “Viksit Krishi-Atmanirbhar Bharat.” The mela aims to empower farmers by showcasing advanced technologies, improved crop varieties, and practical innovations that support self-reliant and sustainable farming.

Farmers will have the opportunity to enhance their technical knowledge and learn from real-world experiences through interactive technical sessions and direct farmer-scientist interactions. The discussions will focus on key areas such as climate-resilient agriculture, crop diversification, digital tools for farming, and entrepreneurship development for youth and women.

Special emphasis will also be given to agricultural marketing, farmer organisations and start-ups, and farmer-led innovations, enabling participants to explore new ideas, improve farm incomes, and adopt sustainable and future-ready farming practices.

Highlighting the broader outreach of the mela, Dr Rabindra Padaria, Joint Director (Extension), told ETV Bharat that the event is designed not only for farmers but also for students and other stakeholders interested in agriculture. “To provide agricultural knowledge and promote new technologies, we have sent invitations to school students, industrialists, and educationists to attend the mela for educational purposes. Students, in particular, can explore agriculture as a potential career option.”

"We are expecting that over one lakh farmers, companies, FPOs and other stakeholders will attend this event," he added.