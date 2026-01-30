Farmers To Get Opportunity To Directly Interact With Agricultural Scientists, Experts On Krishi Vigyan Mela
This year's focus will be on sensor technology, drones, robotics, and AI use in the agriculture sector and modern farming.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Farmers visiting the Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela will get an opportunity to directly interact with agricultural scientists and experts. Through a series of technical sessions and interactive discussions, farmers will gain practical insights into government agricultural schemes, crop diversification options, and climate-resilient farming practices.
The mela will also highlight entrepreneurship opportunities for women and rural youth, along with the latest developments in digital agriculture, helping farmers adopt modern technologies to improve productivity, income, and sustainability.
This year, ICAR will take the initiative to link start-ups and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to provide young farmers and entrepreneurs an opportunity to grow.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) is set to organise the mela from February 25 to 27, with this year’s theme being “Viksit Krishi-Atmanirbhar Bharat.” The mela aims to empower farmers by showcasing advanced technologies, improved crop varieties, and practical innovations that support self-reliant and sustainable farming.
Farmers will have the opportunity to enhance their technical knowledge and learn from real-world experiences through interactive technical sessions and direct farmer-scientist interactions. The discussions will focus on key areas such as climate-resilient agriculture, crop diversification, digital tools for farming, and entrepreneurship development for youth and women.
Special emphasis will also be given to agricultural marketing, farmer organisations and start-ups, and farmer-led innovations, enabling participants to explore new ideas, improve farm incomes, and adopt sustainable and future-ready farming practices.
Highlighting the broader outreach of the mela, Dr Rabindra Padaria, Joint Director (Extension), told ETV Bharat that the event is designed not only for farmers but also for students and other stakeholders interested in agriculture. “To provide agricultural knowledge and promote new technologies, we have sent invitations to school students, industrialists, and educationists to attend the mela for educational purposes. Students, in particular, can explore agriculture as a potential career option.”
"We are expecting that over one lakh farmers, companies, FPOs and other stakeholders will attend this event," he added.
Padaria further said that this year's focus will be on Sensor technology, Drones, Robotics, and Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) use in the agriculture sector and modern farming.
Farmer-managed stalls will be set up at the mela venue, creating a vibrant platform for farmers to showcase innovations, exchange ideas, and upgrade their knowledge through peer learning and expert guidance. “These stalls will help farmers interact with each other and learn from shared experiences,” he stated.
Central schemes and tech assessment
A Centrally Sponsored Scheme, ‘Support to State Extension Programs for Extension Reforms’, popularly known as ATM, is being implemented in all 740 districts of 28 states and five UTs in the country. The scheme promotes a decentralised, farmer-friendly extension system in the country.
Under the scheme, grants-in-aid are released to the state governments to support state governments’ efforts to make available the latest agricultural technologies and good agricultural practices in different thematic areas of agriculture and the allied sector among farmers. This includes the use of modern techniques, agro-processing through farmer training, demonstrations, exposure visits, Kisan Mela, mobilisation of farmers' interest groups and setting up of farm schools in the field of awardee farmers, as per the Rajya Sabha.
ICAR, through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in different states of the country, has the mandate of technology assessment and demonstration for its use and capacity development.
As part of its activities, the KVKs impart training to the farmers, farm women and rural youth on different aspects of agriculture and allied sectors (crop production, horticulture, soil health and fertility management, livestock production and management, home science/women empowerment, agricultural engineering, plant protection, fisheries, production of inputs at site, agroforestry) for their capacity building.
Farmers training
Farmers trained under the various programmes during the last three years total 1,22,18,458. Candidates are trained 45,565 (STRY), 11,576,893 (ATMA), and 596,000 (KVK), it added.
As per government data, Skill Training of Rural Youth (STRY) aims at providing short-duration skill-based training programmes to rural youth, including farmers in agri-based vocational areas. As part of its activities, the KVKs impart training to the farmers, farm women and rural youth on different aspects of agriculture and allied sectors for their capacity building.
