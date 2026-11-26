ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers' Mark Agitation Anniversary, Protest 'Proposed' India-US Free Trade Agreement

New Delhi: Six years after the beginning of the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, several farmers’ organisations staged a protest in Delhi on Thursday seeking a statutory guarantee for Minimum Support Price and opposed the proposed India-US free trade agreement.

The farmers assembled under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and urged the Central government to honour its pending commitments and address a wide range of issues affecting among others agricultural labourers and rural households.

The protesters attempted to march from Mandir Marg towards Jantar Mantar to press for their demands, which included a statutory guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), a comprehensive farm loan waiver, withdrawal of legislation opposed by farmers’ organisations and rejection of the proposed India-US free trade agreement.

The security personnel, however, did not allow the farmers to proceed further, prompting them to demand access to Jantar Mantar to voice their grievances.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Purushotam Sharma, General Secretary of the All India Kisan Mahasabha, said, “The farmers marched from Mandir Marg toward Jantar Mantar but were prevented from proceeding further by security personnel.” He said the protesters urged the police to allow them to reach Jantar Mantar, where they intended to raise concerns over the Central government’s alleged failure to fulfil its longstanding commitments to the farming community.

Today’s protest marked the sixth anniversary of the farmers’ movement, which began on November 26, 2020. The farmers accused the Centre of failing to fully implement the written assurances extended to them, following the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

Various farmers’ organisations like Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan, All India Kisan Sabha, Bharatiya Kisan Union, and Krantikari Kisan Union, among others, voiced their concerns.

A farmer, Rajbir Singh, who came from the bordering area of Delhi-NCR to attend the protest, told ETV Bharat, “Farmers have been demanding fulfillment of several promises made by the Central government six years ago. I am hopeful the government will see our efforts and take our demands seriously to fulfill them.”