Farmers' Mark Agitation Anniversary, Protest 'Proposed' India-US Free Trade Agreement
Several farmers’ organisations demanded that the Central government should honour pending commitments and address their issues.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Six years after the beginning of the farmers’ agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, several farmers’ organisations staged a protest in Delhi on Thursday seeking a statutory guarantee for Minimum Support Price and opposed the proposed India-US free trade agreement.
The farmers assembled under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and urged the Central government to honour its pending commitments and address a wide range of issues affecting among others agricultural labourers and rural households.
The protesters attempted to march from Mandir Marg towards Jantar Mantar to press for their demands, which included a statutory guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), a comprehensive farm loan waiver, withdrawal of legislation opposed by farmers’ organisations and rejection of the proposed India-US free trade agreement.
The security personnel, however, did not allow the farmers to proceed further, prompting them to demand access to Jantar Mantar to voice their grievances.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Purushotam Sharma, General Secretary of the All India Kisan Mahasabha, said, “The farmers marched from Mandir Marg toward Jantar Mantar but were prevented from proceeding further by security personnel.” He said the protesters urged the police to allow them to reach Jantar Mantar, where they intended to raise concerns over the Central government’s alleged failure to fulfil its longstanding commitments to the farming community.
Today’s protest marked the sixth anniversary of the farmers’ movement, which began on November 26, 2020. The farmers accused the Centre of failing to fully implement the written assurances extended to them, following the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.
Various farmers’ organisations like Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan, All India Kisan Sabha, Bharatiya Kisan Union, and Krantikari Kisan Union, among others, voiced their concerns.
A farmer, Rajbir Singh, who came from the bordering area of Delhi-NCR to attend the protest, told ETV Bharat, “Farmers have been demanding fulfillment of several promises made by the Central government six years ago. I am hopeful the government will see our efforts and take our demands seriously to fulfill them.”
Expressing concern over the proposed trade agreements with the United States and Europe, Inderjeet Singh, Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, told ETV Bharat that Indian exports to the United States would attract a 25 per cent tariff, while goods from the United States and Europe would enter Indian markets duty-free. This would amount to exploitation and could devastate Indian agriculture.
“We cannot compete with these countries. The reality is that farmers in those countries cultivate thousands of acres and receive substantial subsidies, whereas Indian farmers do not enjoy comparable support,” he added.
“Our struggle is not only about protecting our livelihoods but also about safeguarding the Constitution and democracy. The manner in which the names of crores of people are being removed from electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has linked these two struggles. Today’s protest marks the beginning of a renewed agitation. We have come here to issue a warning to the government that it should not underestimate this movement,” Singh stated.
He further said that farmers are determined to intensify this movement in the coming days. “This is only the beginning, and it will grow into a much larger movement. Workers will also mobilise on December 1, 2 and 3. With greater unity between farmers and workers, we are moving towards a broader people’s movement.”
P Krishan Prasad, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha Coordination Committee, said, “The government promised to enact a law guaranteeing MSP, but where is that legislation? Indian farmers are still not receiving remunerative prices for their agricultural produce. We are receiving around Rs 800 less than what we should be getting.”
Furthermore, the government is negotiating a trade agreement with the United States that threatens to impose a 25 per cent tariff. “Is this how a trade agreement between two countries should be negotiated? Why should such negotiations take place under pressure and threats?” Prasad asked.
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