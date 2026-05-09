ETV Bharat / bharat

Sons Of The Soil: Four Bihar Students Lessen Load On Farmer's Back

Nalanda: A farmer's son and his three classmates at Government Polytechnic, Asthawan, in Nalanda district of Bihar have developed a machine that is set to revolutionise the way pesticides are sprayed in fields.

"Whenever I saw my father spraying pesticides in the fields with a heavy pump strapped to his back, I could deeply empathise with him. As I pursued my studies, I learned that engaging in such strenuous activity repeatedly leads to cervical pain and musculoskeletal disorders (ailments affecting the spine and muscles) among farmers. It was then that I resolved to create something for farmers that would spare them the burden of carrying heavy weights on their backs," says Om Prakash Kumar, a student and a resident of Fatuha.

The four mechanical engineering students have collectively developed a wheel-driven mechanical pesticide sprayer that operates without the need for electricity or fuel. This machine comes as a relief, primarily for those farmers who currently spray pesticides by lugging heavy tanks — weighing between 15-20 kg — on their backs.

This unique device was created by a team comprising sixth-semester students from the Mechanical Engineering Department — Om Prakash, Vishal, Shivam, and Dheeraj — under the expert guidance of Professor Ritesh Kumar. The most remarkable feature of this sprayer is that it functions entirely without the aid of any batteries, motors, or external power sources. Pesticides are sprayed using the rotational energy generated by the wheels attached to this trolley-like machine.

A slider-crank mechanism and a chain have been incorporated into the construction of this machine. As the wheel rotates, the chain activates the pump, thereby facilitating spraying through the nozzle. This innovation also eliminates the need for the farmer to manually operate a hand pump. As the farmer pushes the machine forward across the fields, the rotation of the wheels triggers the chain and the slider-crank mechanism. This automatically generates suction and pressure within the pump, initiating the spraying of the pesticide through the nozzle.

Prototype Developed After Six Weeks of Hard Work