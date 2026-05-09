Sons Of The Soil: Four Bihar Students Lessen Load On Farmer's Back
The four mechanical engineering students have collectively developed a 'wheel-driven mechanical pesticide sprayer' that operates without the need for electricity or fuel.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Nalanda: A farmer's son and his three classmates at Government Polytechnic, Asthawan, in Nalanda district of Bihar have developed a machine that is set to revolutionise the way pesticides are sprayed in fields.
"Whenever I saw my father spraying pesticides in the fields with a heavy pump strapped to his back, I could deeply empathise with him. As I pursued my studies, I learned that engaging in such strenuous activity repeatedly leads to cervical pain and musculoskeletal disorders (ailments affecting the spine and muscles) among farmers. It was then that I resolved to create something for farmers that would spare them the burden of carrying heavy weights on their backs," says Om Prakash Kumar, a student and a resident of Fatuha.
The four mechanical engineering students have collectively developed a wheel-driven mechanical pesticide sprayer that operates without the need for electricity or fuel. This machine comes as a relief, primarily for those farmers who currently spray pesticides by lugging heavy tanks — weighing between 15-20 kg — on their backs.
This unique device was created by a team comprising sixth-semester students from the Mechanical Engineering Department — Om Prakash, Vishal, Shivam, and Dheeraj — under the expert guidance of Professor Ritesh Kumar. The most remarkable feature of this sprayer is that it functions entirely without the aid of any batteries, motors, or external power sources. Pesticides are sprayed using the rotational energy generated by the wheels attached to this trolley-like machine.
A slider-crank mechanism and a chain have been incorporated into the construction of this machine. As the wheel rotates, the chain activates the pump, thereby facilitating spraying through the nozzle. This innovation also eliminates the need for the farmer to manually operate a hand pump. As the farmer pushes the machine forward across the fields, the rotation of the wheels triggers the chain and the slider-crank mechanism. This automatically generates suction and pressure within the pump, initiating the spraying of the pesticide through the nozzle.
Prototype Developed After Six Weeks of Hard Work
Under the guidance of Professor Ritesh Kumar, a group of students dedicated six weeks to intensive research and diligent effort. Subsequently, they constructed a prototype of the machine in the college workshop using welding and cutting techniques. Professor Ritesh explained that more time was spent understanding the necessity for the machine — specifically the challenges faced by farmers (referred to as "human challenges") — than was spent on its actual construction. Over the six-week period, the students conducted extensive research using Google, social media platforms, and studies of previous projects, ultimately identifying cervical pain as one of the most significant health issues plaguing farmers.
"The primary objective of this project was to alleviate physical strain for farmers. Typically, farmers carry a 15-20 kg tank on their backs. While pumping with one hand, they spray with the other. However, in this machine, the pesticide container is mounted directly onto the trolley. The farmer simply needs to hold the handle and walk forward. The rotation of the wheels automatically triggers the spraying mechanism. This eliminates the need for farmers to manually pump by hand, thereby saving them considerable physical labour," says Professor Ritesh Kumar.
Om Prakash says that this machine has the potential to be made even more technologically advanced. His team is currently working on further refining and improving the machine. Plans are underway to equip this device with a gearbox, foldable nozzles, and IoT sensors to enable it to operate autonomously. He explained that the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) sensors would allow the machine to automatically detect which specific plants require treatment and apply the spray precisely where needed. The gearbox facilitates faster and longer-range spraying capabilities. Furthermore, depending on requirements, the unit can be fitted with one, two, or four sprayers, and its design can be made foldable.
A Game-Changer For Rural Economy
Anand Krishna, the institute's principal, hailed this innovation as a gamechanger. According to him, the device is not only cost-effective but also significantly saves farmers' labour and time. He has appealed to the Department of Science and Technology and the government to provide a platform for the projects developed by these young engineers, who hail from rural backgrounds — at state-level science fairs. This would pave the way for the technology's large-scale commercial launch, ensuring that its benefits reach underprivileged farmers.
The college administration is optimistic that, with the support of the government or a private enterprise, this technology will be introduced to the market on a mass scale.
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