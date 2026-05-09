ETV Bharat / bharat

UPSC Examination 2026: Farmer's Son From Karnataka Tops Indian Forest Service Result

Belagavi: In a proud moment for Karnataka, Basavaraj Dareppa Kempawad from Savadi village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district has secured the first rank in the Union Public Service Commission’s Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026.

The son of a farmer, Basavaraj achieved the All India Rank 1 in just his second attempt, drawing praise and congratulations from across the state. His success has triggered celebrations in Savadi village, where residents hailed the achievement of the young man who rose from a rural background to top one of the country’s toughest competitive examinations.

Basavaraj completed his primary education in his native village before pursuing further studies in Athani town. He later graduated from a college in Sirsi and shifted to Bengaluru to prepare for the UPSC examinations.