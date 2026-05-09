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UPSC Examination 2026: Farmer's Son From Karnataka Tops Indian Forest Service Result

Basavaraj Kempawad from Savadi village in Athani taluk, achieved the All India Rank 1 in just his second attempt, drawing praise from across the state

IFS RESULT 2026 KARNATAKA FARMER SON TOPPER BASAVARAJ DAREPPA KEMPAWAD SAVAD VILLAGE ATHANI TALUK
IFS 2026 topper Basavaraj Dareppa Kempawad hails from Savadi village in Athani taluk (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Belagavi: In a proud moment for Karnataka, Basavaraj Dareppa Kempawad from Savadi village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district has secured the first rank in the Union Public Service Commission’s Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026.

The son of a farmer, Basavaraj achieved the All India Rank 1 in just his second attempt, drawing praise and congratulations from across the state. His success has triggered celebrations in Savadi village, where residents hailed the achievement of the young man who rose from a rural background to top one of the country’s toughest competitive examinations.

Basavaraj completed his primary education in his native village before pursuing further studies in Athani town. He later graduated from a college in Sirsi and shifted to Bengaluru to prepare for the UPSC examinations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Basavaraj said his success was the result of consistent effort and guidance from elders.

"This achievement has been possible because of continuous hard work. I studied mostly in rural areas, and as the son of a farmer, reaching this stage makes me very proud," he said.

He added that he did not depend on any specialised coaching programme for preparation. "I cleared the examination through self-study and guidance from my elders. I am currently in Bengaluru and will return to my village in the next two to three days," he said.

Meanwhile, villagers in Savadi are eagerly waiting to welcome Basavaraj home and celebrate his remarkable accomplishment.

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TAGGED:

IFS RESULT 2026
KARNATAKA FARMER SON TOPPER
BASAVARAJ DAREPPA KEMPAWAD
SAVAD VILLAGE ATHANI TALUK
UPSC EXAMINATION 2026 IFS RESULT

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