Farmers Seek Long-Term Agricultural, Digital Farming Policies In Upcoming Budget

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Farmers have sought strong steps from the central government to address their long-standing demands in the upcoming Union Budget for the much-needed relief to them.

The farmers demand fair and fixed remunerative support prices for crops to ensure stable incomes, reforms in the agricultural sector, affordable long-term farm loans, provisions for strengthening the agricultural value chain, reforms and changes in the agricultural extension system, and proper irrigation and water management. They are hopeful that this upcoming Union Budget will address their concerns and allocate double the agriculture budget and bring reforms in this sector.

Highlighting the farmers’ demands, a farmer and expert, Dharmendra Malik, told ETV Bharat that in the pre-budget consultation meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, we have put forth our demand to double the agriculture budget, which is currently just 3 per cent of the total budget.

“We have strongly asked the agriculture ministry to increase the PM Insurance budget to get a wider range of farmers covered under the scheme. Last year, this budget was reduced. If the government reduces the insurance budget, then it will not cover more farmers under the scheme. The budget for agri research should be doubled, which will provide new methods and technologies,” Malik added.

Similarly, Ashok Baliyan, a farmer and expert, raised important issues related to farmers’ problems and reforms in the agriculture sector. “Farmers expressed their concerns and demanded raising the agriculture research budget so that new modern seeds can be developed for farmers, which will provide more produce to them,” Baliyan told ETV Bharat.

Replying to a query on farmers' wishes from the upcoming budget, Pooja Sharma, who is associated with the farming sector, said, “The government should make some beneficial provisions for young farmers so that they actively take part in the farming sector.”

Farmers' feedback, demands to government

Fair and Fixed Remunerative Support Prices for Crops – To ensure income security for farmers and the profitability of farming, farmers demanded the implementation of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of one and a half times the C2 cost (C2 + 50%), as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, so that farmers receive a fair and equitable price for their produce.

Five-Year Agricultural Policy – To ensure stability, long-term planning, and increased income for farmers in the agricultural sector, the government is asked to implement a clear and binding "Five-Year Agricultural Policy" in the country, setting targets for production, price, marketing, export, irrigation, and technological development, and implementing them permanently for five years. This will provide farmers with confidence, direction for investment, and a foundation for stable growth in the agricultural sector.

Affordable and Long-Term Agricultural Loans: To increase agricultural investment and reduce financial pressure on farmers, it is requested to provide farmers with affordable and long-term agricultural loans, with minimal interest rates, long repayment periods, and clear provisions for loan restructuring and interest waiver in the event of natural disasters or crop loss.