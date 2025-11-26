Farmers Seek Long-Term Agricultural, Digital Farming Policies In Upcoming Budget
Farmers are hopeful that this upcoming Union Budget will address their concerns and allocate the agriculture budget double, and bring reforms in this sector.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Farmers have sought strong steps from the central government to address their long-standing demands in the upcoming Union Budget for the much-needed relief to them.
The farmers demand fair and fixed remunerative support prices for crops to ensure stable incomes, reforms in the agricultural sector, affordable long-term farm loans, provisions for strengthening the agricultural value chain, reforms and changes in the agricultural extension system, and proper irrigation and water management. They are hopeful that this upcoming Union Budget will address their concerns and allocate double the agriculture budget and bring reforms in this sector.
Highlighting the farmers’ demands, a farmer and expert, Dharmendra Malik, told ETV Bharat that in the pre-budget consultation meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, we have put forth our demand to double the agriculture budget, which is currently just 3 per cent of the total budget.
“We have strongly asked the agriculture ministry to increase the PM Insurance budget to get a wider range of farmers covered under the scheme. Last year, this budget was reduced. If the government reduces the insurance budget, then it will not cover more farmers under the scheme. The budget for agri research should be doubled, which will provide new methods and technologies,” Malik added.
Similarly, Ashok Baliyan, a farmer and expert, raised important issues related to farmers’ problems and reforms in the agriculture sector. “Farmers expressed their concerns and demanded raising the agriculture research budget so that new modern seeds can be developed for farmers, which will provide more produce to them,” Baliyan told ETV Bharat.
Replying to a query on farmers' wishes from the upcoming budget, Pooja Sharma, who is associated with the farming sector, said, “The government should make some beneficial provisions for young farmers so that they actively take part in the farming sector.”
Farmers' feedback, demands to government
Fair and Fixed Remunerative Support Prices for Crops – To ensure income security for farmers and the profitability of farming, farmers demanded the implementation of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of one and a half times the C2 cost (C2 + 50%), as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, so that farmers receive a fair and equitable price for their produce.
Five-Year Agricultural Policy – To ensure stability, long-term planning, and increased income for farmers in the agricultural sector, the government is asked to implement a clear and binding "Five-Year Agricultural Policy" in the country, setting targets for production, price, marketing, export, irrigation, and technological development, and implementing them permanently for five years. This will provide farmers with confidence, direction for investment, and a foundation for stable growth in the agricultural sector.
Affordable and Long-Term Agricultural Loans: To increase agricultural investment and reduce financial pressure on farmers, it is requested to provide farmers with affordable and long-term agricultural loans, with minimal interest rates, long repayment periods, and clear provisions for loan restructuring and interest waiver in the event of natural disasters or crop loss.
Provisions for Strengthening the Agricultural Value Chain – To provide farmers with greater profits from production to marketing and to promote value addition of agricultural products, it is demanded to make special provisions be made in the budget to strengthen the agricultural value chain. Under this, financial assistance and grants should be provided to farm-level grading and sorting units, storage and cold chains, processing units, farmgate markets, agricultural logistics, and FPOs so that farmers' produce receives better prices and the agricultural economy is strengthened.
Reforms and Changes in the Agricultural Extension System – Currently, farmers in India are farming on the advice of pesticide companies' agents, not the Department of Agriculture. To ensure timely scientific advice reaches farmers, there is a need for comprehensive reforms in India's agricultural extension system. This includes strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), the Department of Agriculture's field staff, digital advisory systems, and village-level agricultural service centres so that farmers can access modern technology, crop management, market information, and new research directly at their farms.
Prime Minister's Crop Insurance – The insurance premium for small farmers under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme should be zero so they can benefit from the insurance scheme.
Irrigation and Water Management – Agriculture is still dependent on rainfall and climate. Drip irrigation is very expensive and not effective everywhere. There is a need to build large canal-based projects and improve water management in the country. During the rainy season, floods cause water to flow away, affecting farmers. Projects need to be implemented to conserve it.
Agricultural Marketing and Infrastructure – The farmers said that there are approximately 7,000 mandis (markets) serving as markets for the agricultural sector. If a market were to be built every five kilometres across the country, approximately 42,000 markets would be needed in the country. Many states lack markets. Even where markets are not strong, they lack facilities for drying, sorting, grading, and packaging produce. There is also no scientific basis for testing produce. Markets across the country should be equipped with modern facilities. To reduce food losses, cold chain and storage capacities should be strengthened to protect farmers.
Establishment of agriculture-based industries in rural areas – To create employment in rural areas, agriculture-based industries and small-scale industries should be established in rural areas. These products should be protected along with their sale.
Establishment of a Board for Export Crops – To facilitate the export of major export crops in the country, there is a need to establish boards for other crops, similar to the Tobacco Board and Coffee Board of India. This board will work for research and development, finance, and marketing, including export, in the field of export crops.
Climate Change – Climate change poses a threat to the existence of agriculture. Heatwaves, heavy rains, untimely rains, and cloudbursts are occurring. Provisions should be made for the development of drought- and flood-tolerant seeds, climate-friendly crop diversification, and the construction of resilient agricultural infrastructure, including up to an 80 per cent subsidy on farm ponds, check dams, and drip sprinklers.
Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan – This year's budget allocated twice the amount compared to last year.
Agricultural Export and Free Trade Agreements – Agricultural products should not be imported at a price lower than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) under any circumstances. The Minimum Export Price (MEP) should only be imposed in emergencies.
Special Fund for Young Farmers – A Start-up for Agriculture Fund of up to Rs 5 crore should be created for young farmers pursuing entrepreneurship in the country. Farmers' FPOs should be provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 100 crore to set up processing units.
Digital Farming – Drone-based surveys, remote sensing, smart sensors, digital weather stations, and AI-based crop advisories should be promoted. Special provisions should be made in the budget for this.
