Look Back In Wonder: Farmers Mark 5th Anniversary Of Launch Of Protests Along Delhi Borders
Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri. Mollah, Tikait, Charuni, Ugrahan. Names that will remain etched in memory as part of what was arguably India's biggest protest since Independence.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Exactly five years ago on November 26, 2020, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, joined by representatives of farmers from several other states, had begun protests at several of Delhi's border entry points from Haryana and UP — Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, Chilla, etc. — demanding the repeal of three agricultural laws that had been passed by the Centre in September 2020. ETV Bharat looks back at one of the most widespread and significant protest movements in India since Independence.
On November 26, 2020, thousands of farmers — mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who had begun marching in unison towards the national capital, after months of fragmented protests at various sites in their respective states — reached Delhi's borders. Citing law and order concerns, Delhi Police refused to allow them to enter the capital, forcing them to camp on the borders. It led to one of the most vibrant, yet grindingly protracted confrontations between State power and a peoples' movement that lasted over 380 days, took the lives of an estimated 730 farmers, and caught the nation's imagination.
The genesis of the protests was in the three agricultural laws that the Modi government had passed, which created a deep sense of insecurity among farmers across the country, with large farm unions, especially in the three northern states, describing the laws as an attempt to "hand over agriculture to corporations".
Under the aegis of the the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), over 20 farm unions participated in the march, in which some groups initially managed to break through the police barricades to advance towards Jantar Mantar. However, faced with lathi charge and water cannons of the Delhi Police and paramilitaries that caused a stampede and injured several farmers, the farmers retreated to the border points where they camped on the road, putting Delhi under a siege.
The Ghazipur protest was led by charismatic national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, who became one of the faces of the protest as time went on, in particular after his emotional, tearful speech in January 2021 reinvigorated the protest, even as negotiations with the Centre dragged on over 11 rounds, till January 22, 2021.
For the farmers, there were two main demands: Repeal of the three agricultural laws, and a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP). Eventually, on November 19, 2021, the Modi government decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws.
Five Years On
In a recent statement, the SKM said, "The sacrifice of 736 martyrs and the 380-day long struggle forced the NDA central government to repeal the three pro-corporate and anti-people agricultural laws. The historic farmers' struggle on the borders of Delhi had the active support of the united trade union movement."
Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait, reflecting on the Centre's intransigence over MSP, said, "Farmers have attempted to present their views to the government through protests, demonstrations, and memorandums, but the government has not even taken cognisance of their demands and problems. Farmers have been demanding a MSP Guarantee Law for many years, but the government has not paid any attention to this. The MSP Guarantee Law is a right of farmers."
When asked if farmers would organise another protest to demand the MSP law, Tikait said, "Farmers are protesting across the country demanding a MSP Guarantee Law, but only time can tell if this can lead to a major movement. But we're visiting various states and talking to farmers."
He said, "During the protest, farmers endured days of scorching heat, rain, and bitter cold on the streets. Hundreds of farmers sacrificed their lives. No farmer in the country can forget the suffering they endured."
Following a call given by the SKM, farmers demonstrated at the Ghaziabad district headquarters to mark the fifth anniversary of the launch of their movement, and submitted a memorandum to the President. They then observed a moment of silence in memory of those who died during the protest.
Afterwards, Chaudhary Vijendra Singh, Ghaziabad District President of BKU, said the oppression of farmers continues, as they are not getting fair prices for their crops, while struggling for a law guaranteeing MSP.
Ramkumar Chaudhary, state Vice-President of BKU, said that during the farmers' protest, not only people from across the country, but even from abroad, had come to join the movement. It led to a family-like bond forming between protesters and supporters at the Ghazipur border. "Sometimes, it felt like we were back in our villages, not at a protest site. Many accusations were leveled against the protesters to defame the movement. Every effort was made to break it, but we persevered with strength."
Jaikumar Malik, Ghaziabad in-charge of BKU, on whom Rakesh Tikait had entrusted the responsibility of arranging for food and accommodation during the protest, recalled: "We spent 13 months protesting at the Ghazipur border. Our homes were barely 30 km away, but we vowed not to return home till we were successful."
Another farmer leader, Parvez Chaudhary, recalled, "When we remember the days we spent at the Ghazipur border, our hair stands on end. For us, the greatest pain was losing our brothers. Through the pain, we realised that even the British did not exploit us as much as the government we elected is doing."
