Look Back In Wonder: Farmers Mark 5th Anniversary Of Launch Of Protests Along Delhi Borders

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Exactly five years ago on November 26, 2020, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, joined by representatives of farmers from several other states, had begun protests at several of Delhi's border entry points from Haryana and UP — Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, Chilla, etc. — demanding the repeal of three agricultural laws that had been passed by the Centre in September 2020. ETV Bharat looks back at one of the most widespread and significant protest movements in India since Independence.

On November 26, 2020, thousands of farmers — mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who had begun marching in unison towards the national capital, after months of fragmented protests at various sites in their respective states — reached Delhi's borders. Citing law and order concerns, Delhi Police refused to allow them to enter the capital, forcing them to camp on the borders. It led to one of the most vibrant, yet grindingly protracted confrontations between State power and a peoples' movement that lasted over 380 days, took the lives of an estimated 730 farmers, and caught the nation's imagination.

The genesis of the protests was in the three agricultural laws that the Modi government had passed, which created a deep sense of insecurity among farmers across the country, with large farm unions, especially in the three northern states, describing the laws as an attempt to "hand over agriculture to corporations".

Under the aegis of the the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), over 20 farm unions participated in the march, in which some groups initially managed to break through the police barricades to advance towards Jantar Mantar. However, faced with lathi charge and water cannons of the Delhi Police and paramilitaries that caused a stampede and injured several farmers, the farmers retreated to the border points where they camped on the road, putting Delhi under a siege.

The Ghazipur protest was led by charismatic national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, who became one of the faces of the protest as time went on, in particular after his emotional, tearful speech in January 2021 reinvigorated the protest, even as negotiations with the Centre dragged on over 11 rounds, till January 22, 2021.

For the farmers, there were two main demands: Repeal of the three agricultural laws, and a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP). Eventually, on November 19, 2021, the Modi government decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws.

Five Years On

In a recent statement, the SKM said, "The sacrifice of 736 martyrs and the 380-day long struggle forced the NDA central government to repeal the three pro-corporate and anti-people agricultural laws. The historic farmers' struggle on the borders of Delhi had the active support of the united trade union movement."