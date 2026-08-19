Farmers Postpone Delhi March At Khanauri, To Resume If Meeting With Khattar Fails
Jind SP Kuldeep Singh facilitated a meeting between the farmers and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on September 4.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Jind: The farmers' protest, which was supposed to start from the border of Punjab and Haryana in Jind district's Khanauri, has been suspended. The Central government has invited the farmers for a meeting, following which farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced the suspension of the agitation. The farmers are scheduled to meet Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on September 4.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohand stated, "We have received a message from the Central government. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited us for a meeting in Delhi on September 4. Therefore, we are suspending the sit-in protest. If the meeting on September 4 does not yield a positive outcome, we will prepare to march to Delhi again."
Jind SP Kuldeep Singh commented on the matter, saying, "We facilitated a meeting between the farmers and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after which the farmers suspended their protest. The farmers demonstrated peacefully and with great patience, ensuring that law and order was maintained. We thank the farmers for this."
The group of approximately 200 farmers — organised into a contingent of 51 — had announced a foot march to Delhi. They had planned to reach Jantar Mantar by August 29. Following the call for the march, the Jind district administration and police tightened security arrangements at the Khanauri-Datasinghwala border. Police was deployed in large numbers from the Narwana canal bridge to the border area, in view of the farmers' planned march; these measures will now be withdrawn.
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