ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Postpone Delhi March At Khanauri, To Resume If Meeting With Khattar Fails

Jind: The farmers' protest, which was supposed to start from the border of Punjab and Haryana in Jind district's Khanauri, has been suspended. The Central government has invited the farmers for a meeting, following which farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal announced the suspension of the agitation. The farmers are scheduled to meet Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on September 4.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohand stated, "We have received a message from the Central government. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has invited us for a meeting in Delhi on September 4. Therefore, we are suspending the sit-in protest. If the meeting on September 4 does not yield a positive outcome, we will prepare to march to Delhi again."