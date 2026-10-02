ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Mark Anniversary Of 2018 'Kisan Kranti Yatra’

Ghazipur: A large number of farmers gathered at the 'Kisan Kranti Gate' at the Ghazipur border to mark the anniversary of the 2018 'Kisan Kranti Yatra' (Farmers' Revolution March) under the leadership of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait).

A 'havan' (ritual fire ceremony) was organised by the farmers, with over 300 participants, including a significant number of women. The BKU had called upon farmers to assemble at the Ghazipur border for this ritual to commemorate the anniversary. A heavy police force was deployed at the border in anticipation of the programme.

According to farmers associated with the BKU, the 2018 march was undertaken from Haridwar to Delhi, with the aim of reaching Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in the capital. Farmers recall that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shelling to stop them at the Delhi border, an incident that affected a large number of them.

Farmer leaders said that, following this event, it was unanimously decided — upon the announcement by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait — to name the site 'Kisan Kranti Gate'. Since then, farmers gather here every October 2 to commemorate that movement and the events they endured. Efforts are made to keep the memories of the 2018 march alive through various activities, including the “havan”.