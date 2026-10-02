Farmers Mark Anniversary Of 2018 'Kisan Kranti Yatra’
According to farmers associated with BKU, the 2018 march was undertaken from Haridwar to Delhi, with the aim of reaching Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in capital.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Ghazipur: A large number of farmers gathered at the 'Kisan Kranti Gate' at the Ghazipur border to mark the anniversary of the 2018 'Kisan Kranti Yatra' (Farmers' Revolution March) under the leadership of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait).
A 'havan' (ritual fire ceremony) was organised by the farmers, with over 300 participants, including a significant number of women. The BKU had called upon farmers to assemble at the Ghazipur border for this ritual to commemorate the anniversary. A heavy police force was deployed at the border in anticipation of the programme.
According to farmers associated with the BKU, the 2018 march was undertaken from Haridwar to Delhi, with the aim of reaching Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in the capital. Farmers recall that police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shelling to stop them at the Delhi border, an incident that affected a large number of them.
Farmer leaders said that, following this event, it was unanimously decided — upon the announcement by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait — to name the site 'Kisan Kranti Gate'. Since then, farmers gather here every October 2 to commemorate that movement and the events they endured. Efforts are made to keep the memories of the 2018 march alive through various activities, including the “havan”.
Vijendra Singh, the Ghaziabad district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said that farmers never forget the atrocities committed against them; this is why they gather at the Ghazipur border every year on October 2 to remember the 2018 movement.
He added that the event aims to convey a message to the government that farmers are not weak but are, in fact, the backbone of the nation. Singh accused the government of failing to fulfil the promises made to the farming community.
He said that several demands of the farmers have been pending for a long time and promises made by the government remain unfulfilled. According to him, the farmers are formulating a future strategy regarding their issues.
District president Vijendra Singh said that a strategy for a major agitation concerning farmers' issues is being prepared under the leadership of Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Currently, the 2018 agitation is being commemorated on the anniversary of the 'Kisan Kranti Yatra'.
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