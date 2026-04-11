Farmers In Haryana Protest New Mandi Rules, Demand Immediate Rollback Citing Freedom And Safety Concerns
Farmers believe the new rules go against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of 'Ek Rashtra, EK Bazaar', reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : April 11, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers in Haryana have decided to intensify their protest against the new grain market rules made by the authority, demanding a rollback of these rules.
Farmers said the new rules may limit where they can sell their crops and could give more control to authorities. They believe this goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘Ek Rashtra, EK Bazaar’, which means farmers would be free to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
By protesting, farmers demanded the withdrawal of the new rules, which have created several concerning issues for them.
Expressing concern over the new regulations, Choudhary Ghassiram Nain, a farmer from Haryana, told ETV Bharat that the rules have created fresh challenges for farmers. “The changes restrict their freedom to sell produce in markets of their choice, which farmers feel go against the spirit of the government’s vision of 'Ek Rashtra, Ek Bazaar' promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
He also pointed out that farmers are now required to inform authorities in advance about whom they plan to sell their crops to before entering the grain market, adding to their difficulties.
Another protesting farmer from Haryana, Balwan Singh Nehra, told ETV Bharat that the new mandi rules have become a major hardship, especially for women and elderly farmers. He said the process of selling produce has become lengthy and exhausting under the new system.
“Under these rules, every farmer has to personally visit the mandi for biometric verification, vehicle number registration, and eye scanning. After completing these steps, they are made to wait for long periods,” he explained.
He added that women farmers, in particular, are often forced to stay at the market until late at night to complete the process, raising serious concerns about their safety.
Authorities speak
Responding to the concerns, authorities said in their letter to farmers that seasonal manpower, including data entry operators and chowkidars, has been deployed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) to assist market committee secretaries in mandis under their jurisdiction.
Additionally, all mandi secretaries have received approval to hire extra staff at their own level for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) of 2026 to ensure smooth operations. Officials explained that this additional workforce will primarily handle the biometric authentication of farmers or their nominees so that the procurement process is not delayed.
Considering that crop arrivals often continue into the night, the authorities have also decided to keep mandis open round the clock. Gate passes will now be issued even during night hours to facilitate uninterrupted entry of produce.
Farmers respond
A farmer from Haryana, Jia Lal, said that the new mandi rules were not farmer-friendly and are instead creating hurdles in the smooth sale of crop produce. “We staged a protest on Saturday, demanding that the rules be rolled back. We are demanding that these new mandi rules be withdrawn, as they are causing difficulties for farmers rather than helping them,” he said. “If the authorities fail to act, the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.”
Farmers have raised several concerns regarding the new biometric system implemented at the mandi. Many pointed out the inconvenience caused by the requirement for personal visits by all family members, including women and the elderly, which poses safety and security issues, especially for women who have to stay late at the mandi. Additionally, the registration process for vehicles carrying produce has created challenges, as many farmers use non-motorised transport like bullock carts without number plates, making it difficult to comply with registration requirements.
Technical difficulties with biometric verification are also significant, particularly for elderly farmers whose thumb impressions are hard to capture and those with cataracts who struggle with eye scanning. The entire process at the mandi—from biometric authentication to vehicle scanning—takes around 20-25 minutes per farmer, limiting the number of farmers who can enter at a time and causing long waits outside.
Despite completing all formalities such as linking land records to Aadhaar and registering under the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora scheme’, family members still need to be physically present, unlike before, when elderly farmers could send younger representatives, adding to their hardship.
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