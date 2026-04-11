ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers In Haryana Protest New Mandi Rules, Demand Immediate Rollback Citing Freedom And Safety Concerns

Farmers in large numbers gather, during a mahapanchayat called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) for their various demand, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Mar 19, 2026 ( ANI )

New Delhi: Farmers in Haryana have decided to intensify their protest against the new grain market rules made by the authority, demanding a rollback of these rules.

Farmers said the new rules may limit where they can sell their crops and could give more control to authorities. They believe this goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘Ek Rashtra, EK Bazaar’, which means farmers would be free to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

By protesting, farmers demanded the withdrawal of the new rules, which have created several concerning issues for them.

Expressing concern over the new regulations, Choudhary Ghassiram Nain, a farmer from Haryana, told ETV Bharat that the rules have created fresh challenges for farmers. “The changes restrict their freedom to sell produce in markets of their choice, which farmers feel go against the spirit of the government’s vision of 'Ek Rashtra, Ek Bazaar' promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He also pointed out that farmers are now required to inform authorities in advance about whom they plan to sell their crops to before entering the grain market, adding to their difficulties.

Another protesting farmer from Haryana, Balwan Singh Nehra, told ETV Bharat that the new mandi rules have become a major hardship, especially for women and elderly farmers. He said the process of selling produce has become lengthy and exhausting under the new system.

“Under these rules, every farmer has to personally visit the mandi for biometric verification, vehicle number registration, and eye scanning. After completing these steps, they are made to wait for long periods,” he explained.

He added that women farmers, in particular, are often forced to stay at the market until late at night to complete the process, raising serious concerns about their safety.