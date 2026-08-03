ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers To Observe Massive Protest Day On August 10 In Lead-Up To 'Long Haul Of Struggle', Starting November 26

New Delhi: Farmers’ organisations across the country on Monday decided to restart massive struggles by calling upon farmers to prepare for kisan marches and gear up for multi-day mass actions in New Delhi and 1,000 different places across India, starting November 26.

Farmers said the protest will not be called off until all seven of their principal demands are met. The decisive mass struggle, coordinated with joint platforms and organisations of workers, farmers, agricultural workers, students, youth, women and all other social sections facing the brunt of corporate attack, will advance based on worker-peasant unity to end the prolonged agrarian crisis and labour exploitation, and to build a modern democratic, federal, secular India, the farmers outfits stated.

Emphasising the key issues affecting the farming community, Choudhary Joginder Ghassiram Nain, a farmer and senior member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) told ETV Bharat, “Farmers in Haryana have been demanding a halt to the privatisation of electricity and installation of smart meters. These are among the most pressing concerns for farmers across the state.”

Expressing similar views, P Krishna Prasad, a member of the SKM Coordination Committee, said, “The farmers’ body has chalked out its next course of action and is preparing to strengthen its agitation until the long-pending demands of farmers are addressed.”

The main points that have been demanded for the several years are legal guarantee on MSP using the C2+50 per cent formula, along with procurement for all crops, besides a comprehensive loan waiver and end to privatisation of electricity. The struggle was suspended on December 11, 2021 with these written assurance, dated December 9, 2021, but it was not implemented during the last five years, the farmers alleged.

The farmers’ body further added that in the interim, the Centre has imposed the most regressive four anti-worker Labour Codes, repealed the MGNREG Act of 2005, accelerated privatisation of power through the Electricity Amendment Bill and pushed the implementation of smart meters, besides introducing a "dangerous" Seed Bill.

The latest onslaught is the duopoly in the FCI silos, where 77.5 per cent of the grains will be controlled by them, along with the curtailment of free grains under the Food Security Act. Though not a single rupee of the farmers was waived, corporate dues worth Rs 16 lakh crores have been written off, they further alleged.

On top of all this, the India-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and FTAs with other countries are "a grave assault, not only on millions of peasants and workers, but also on lakhs of small and medium enterprises", the farmers said. They claimed under FTAs, cheap crops/agri products will be imported, further eroding agricultural viability, while capturing food processing markets and further changing cropping patterns to damage food self-reliance.