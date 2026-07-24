ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Extend Support To Students' Protest, Urge PM Modi To Resolve Issues Amicably

New Delhi: Amid students’ protests across the country over the NEET paper leak issue and the demand for Union Education Minister’s resignation, various farmers’ organizations have extended their support to the agitation and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the problems through dialogue rather than excessive force.

For the last month, students protesting at Jantar Mantar have been demanding action against recurring examination paper leaks and stricter accountability for those responsible. Their primary concern is the uncertainty these repeated irregularities have created around their future and the credibility of the recruitment process.

Now, their demands have found support from farmers' organizations, which say the students' agitation reflects growing frustration over repeated paper leaks and the absence of concrete action against the culprits. The farmers have called for discussions on the four key demands that the students have consistently raised, arguing that the concerns of young aspirants deserve immediate attention.

Throwing their weight behind the students' movement, farmers' organisations said the concerns raised by aspirants over recurring examination paper leaks are legitimate and deserve urgent attention.

"Farmers' full support is with the agitating students as they have been voicing concerns over the paper leak issue, which is a genuine matter. Paper leaks always hurt students and must be stopped. We are closely monitoring the situation and all the developments taking place day after day," Dharmendra Malik, National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik), told ETV Bharat.

Malik urged the protesting students to keep their movement free from political influence. He advised them to stay away from political parties, saying a non-political movement would be better placed to engage with the government and secure a resolution to their demands.

Backing the students' agitation, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said the ongoing protests have exposed the government's handling of key issues affecting young people. "The students' protests have shown a mirror to the government over paper leaks, unemployment and the privatization of the education system," Rajewal said.