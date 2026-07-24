Farmers Extend Support To Students' Protest, Urge PM Modi To Resolve Issues Amicably
Farmers' organisations said the concerns being raised by aspirants over recurring examination paper leaks are legitimate and deserve urgent attention, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid students’ protests across the country over the NEET paper leak issue and the demand for Union Education Minister’s resignation, various farmers’ organizations have extended their support to the agitation and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the problems through dialogue rather than excessive force.
For the last month, students protesting at Jantar Mantar have been demanding action against recurring examination paper leaks and stricter accountability for those responsible. Their primary concern is the uncertainty these repeated irregularities have created around their future and the credibility of the recruitment process.
Now, their demands have found support from farmers' organizations, which say the students' agitation reflects growing frustration over repeated paper leaks and the absence of concrete action against the culprits. The farmers have called for discussions on the four key demands that the students have consistently raised, arguing that the concerns of young aspirants deserve immediate attention.
Throwing their weight behind the students' movement, farmers' organisations said the concerns raised by aspirants over recurring examination paper leaks are legitimate and deserve urgent attention.
"Farmers' full support is with the agitating students as they have been voicing concerns over the paper leak issue, which is a genuine matter. Paper leaks always hurt students and must be stopped. We are closely monitoring the situation and all the developments taking place day after day," Dharmendra Malik, National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik), told ETV Bharat.
Malik urged the protesting students to keep their movement free from political influence. He advised them to stay away from political parties, saying a non-political movement would be better placed to engage with the government and secure a resolution to their demands.
Backing the students' agitation, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said the ongoing protests have exposed the government's handling of key issues affecting young people. "The students' protests have shown a mirror to the government over paper leaks, unemployment and the privatization of the education system," Rajewal said.
In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, farmers wrote, “The youth of the country are on the streets today because they are concerned about their future. Lakhs of students toil day and night, and families spend their hard-earned savings on their education, yet, when an exam paper is leaked or a recruitment process becomes mired in controversy, it is not just an examination that fails—millions of dreams are shattered.”
The letter said, “Over the past few years, allegations of paper leaks and irregularities have surfaced regarding various competitive examinations and recruitment processes across different states. This has eroded the youth's faith in the examination system. This is not merely an administrative failure but an injustice against the nation's talent".
It added, "In such circumstances, if students raise their voices peacefully, they should be met with dialogue, not lathis (batons). In a democracy, the government's strength lies not in crushing dissent, but in listening to disagreement and resolving the issues. A lathi-charge on students cannot be an achievement for any democratic government.”
The farmers said merely changing ministers would not address the deeper problems plaguing the examination system. "If the system remains the same, accountability is not fixed, and the examination system is not reformed, merely changing faces will not restore the youth's confidence. Instead of making this a matter of the government's prestige, view it as a matter concerning the country's future," they said.
“Today, there is a need for the government to clearly state: What permanent mechanism is being established at the national level to prevent paper leaks? What strict action has been taken against the organized gangs responsible for paper leaks and their patrons? What policy will be formulated to compensate students for the loss of time and money, as well as the mental anguish caused by the cancellation of the exam? And What is the time-bound plan to make the recruitment and examination system completely transparent and technologically secure?,” the farmers asked PM Modi.
They further said protests may be suppressed by lathi-charges for a while, but questions raised against injustice cannot be silenced. View the youth not as adversaries, but as partners in nation-building. “We urge the PM to hold immediate talks with student representatives to resolve their issues, take strict action against those responsible for paper leaks without any political patronage, and establish an education and examination system that every student in the country can trust,” the letter read.
SKM earlier this week had condemned the police lathi charge and using teargas shelling against thousands of students and youth protesters who were demanding accountability on the continuous paper leak, resignation of Education Minister and scrapping the National Testing Agency (NTA) that jeopardies the careers of millions of students.
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