ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Express Concern Over Financial Support To Panchayatas For Basic Development

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: While the government has initiated training for panchayat representatives and functionaries to strengthen local revenue generation through tax and non-tax sources, farmers expressed concern that persistent financial constraints undermine efforts to develop the infrastructure necessary for generating such revenue.

Highlighted the concerning issues, Vikash Yadav, Sarpanch of Chandu Budhera village of Haryana, told ETV Bharat, “Panchayat representatives have received training several times regarding panchayat functions and how to generate local revenue, but the main challenge remains the lack of financial support to develop proper infrastructure. We don’t receive any government financial help to develop facilities such as Barat ghar, mela venues for holding events, and kiosks to assist farmers, making it difficult to generate local revenue.”

Expressing similar views, a farmer, Ashok Baliyan, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “In India, there is a tendency to launch one scheme after another, but the government rarely reviews whether these schemes are actually useful or not.”

“The government should introduce a limited number of schemes and continue them for at least 5 to 10 years to ensure proper implementation and real benefits. If the government wants to make panchayats self-reliant, then it has to invest in developing proper infrastructure in villages,” he added.

Another Gram Pradhan of village Sisauli in Uttar Pradesh, Jasvant Singh, told ETV Bharat, “There is no adequate financial assistance for villages to develop facilities that can be rented out to generate revenue. For the development works such as road construction, drinking water arrangements, and minor repairs, we have to approach the area Member of Parliament, Member of Legislative Assembly, and Member of Legislative Council.”

A farmer, Sanjeev Kumar, told ETV Bharat, “There is a huge difference between announcement of development schemes and implementing them. The government launched schemes just for name's sake, but no benefit reached upto villages.”

“For the last several years, no basic facilities in the villages have been provided, like hand pumps, street lights, and roads, which exposes the reality of self-reliant gram panchayats,” he explained.

As per the government, providing support to strengthen panchayat capacity is primarily the responsibility of States and Union Territories. However, the ministry has been implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme called Revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) for the financial year 2022-23, with the main objective of supporting the capacity building of Panchayati Raj institutions by imparting training to Elected Representatives (ERs) and other stakeholders to develop their governance capabilities.