Cashew Farmers Will Have Two More Hybrid Varieties To Cultivate By Next Year
Scientists at Andhra Pradesh's Cashew Research Station in Bapatla are currently evaluating five new varieties, will release the best two to farmers.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Amaravati: By next year, farmers in cashew producing areas of Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country will have two new hybrid varieties of cashew to cultivate. Scientists at Cashew Research Station at Bapatla are working in this direction.
The scientists are in the process of developing five new hybrid varieties of cashew. These varieties, H-218, H-491, H-464, H-472 and H-474, are currently undergoing extensive field trials. Based on the results of these trials, the station plans to finalise two superior varieties and release them to the farmers within the next year.
According to sources, the five experimental varieties are being cultivated at multiple locations in Parvathipuram and Bapatla districts to assess their performance under diverse climatic and soil conditions. Researchers are monitoring the hybrids for important characteristics such as nut yield, quality, disease resistance and adaptability.
Officials believe the new varieties will further strengthen cashew cultivation by offering improved productivity and resilience, benefiting growers across Andhra Pradesh and other cashew-producing regions of the country.
The Cashew Research Station at Bapatla has played a pivotal role in advancing cashew cultivation in Andhra Pradesh. It has developed 10 improved varieties over the last seven decades. Established in 1955, the station has consistently worked to enhance productivity and support farmers through scientific research and plant breeding.
The station achieved its first major breakthrough in 1982 with the release of six cashew varieties. These included two hybrid varieties and four other selected varieties, marking a significant milestone in cashew research.
Building on this success, the scientists introduced two more hybrid varieties, BPP-8 and BPP-9, in 1992. In 2017, the station released another two selected varieties, BPP-10 and BPP-11, further expanding the range of improved planting material available to farmers.
With these releases, the station has developed a total of 10 officially released cashew varieties, each aimed at improving yield, adaptability and overall crop performance under different growing conditions.
Andhra Pradesh is one of India's leading cashew producers with extensive plantations concentrated in the north-coastal and Godavari districts. The hub of cultivation and processing is around Palasa and Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, which is famous for producing premium cashew kernels. Vizianagaram is the other major hub in the state,
Cashew cultivation in the state primarily thrives in the coastal belt due to the ideal tropical climate, favorable red sandy loam soils and reliable irrigation from the local rivers,
East and West Godavari districts also account for large tracts of cultivated cashew land while Visakhapatnam, Prakasam and Nellore also have cashew orchards.
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