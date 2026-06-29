ETV Bharat / bharat

Cashew Farmers Will Have Two More Hybrid Varieties To Cultivate By Next Year

Amaravati: By next year, farmers in cashew producing areas of Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country will have two new hybrid varieties of cashew to cultivate. Scientists at Cashew Research Station at Bapatla are working in this direction.

The scientists are in the process of developing five new hybrid varieties of cashew. These varieties, H-218, H-491, H-464, H-472 and H-474, are currently undergoing extensive field trials. Based on the results of these trials, the station plans to finalise two superior varieties and release them to the farmers within the next year.

According to sources, the five experimental varieties are being cultivated at multiple locations in Parvathipuram and Bapatla districts to assess their performance under diverse climatic and soil conditions. Researchers are monitoring the hybrids for important characteristics such as nut yield, quality, disease resistance and adaptability.

Officials believe the new varieties will further strengthen cashew cultivation by offering improved productivity and resilience, benefiting growers across Andhra Pradesh and other cashew-producing regions of the country.

The Cashew Research Station at Bapatla has played a pivotal role in advancing cashew cultivation in Andhra Pradesh. It has developed 10 improved varieties over the last seven decades. Established in 1955, the station has consistently worked to enhance productivity and support farmers through scientific research and plant breeding.

The station achieved its first major breakthrough in 1982 with the release of six cashew varieties. These included two hybrid varieties and four other selected varieties, marking a significant milestone in cashew research.