Farmers Embrace Stubble Mixing & Direct Seeding For Better Stubble Management

New Delhi: After nearly 15 years of scientific research and field trials, farmers in the country are steadily shifting from stubble burning to mixing crop residue into the soil and adopting direct seeding, a method that is transforming residue management, improving soil health, increasing farm profits and sharply reducing air pollution.

The method enhances soil organic nutrients values like potassium, phosphorus, moisture and nitrogen which lowers fertiliser requirements that improve soil health.

Highlighting the benefits of mixing stubble directly into soil for better residue management, the scientists said it has been evolved after 15 years of rigorous practice and experimenting over 200 fields at various states to measure its future impact on production. Now, the farmers are showing their trust on this method and coming forward to adopt it for better results.

Shedding light on the efforts put by the scientist to develop the method, Dr R.S Bana, Senior Scientist, Indian Council of Agricultural Research- Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI), told ETV Bharat, “Scientists have evolved mixing stubble into soil and opting for direct seeding for better residue management and enhancing soil health after experimenting since 2010 around 15 years of constant efforts following which around 30 lakh hectares have been developed at various states to get accurate result.”

“Now, the farmers are showing their interest towards this method after seeing its positive results as it saves from pollution, water, urea and herbicides. The produce has also increased through new methods,” he added.

Mixing of stubble into soil benefits

The stubble can be mixed into the soil after which direct seeding can be done without applying water that saves both water and diesel. Stubble contains potash, which benefits the soil when mixed in. Weeds are reduced and soil moisture is retained. This process increases soil organic carbon and reduces the need for fertilisers.

Cost effective and less use of chemical fertiliser

Mixing stubble into soil and direct seeding process saves from use of unnecessary urea and chemical fertilizer, where earlier one and a half bags of DAP were used now only one bag is needed, and instead of three bags of urea, only two bags are sufficient which is clear evidence of cost savings. It is highly beneficial not only for wheat but also for potato cultivation. Where potash had to be applied earlier in potato fields, it is no longer required because the stubble itself meets the need for zinc and potash. As a result, potato size is bigger, quality improves and costs are reduced.

Nutrients increase by using stubble in field

Mixing residue into the soil helps save 30 percent of water, low greenhouse emission, maintain soil moisture, increase potash, and control weeds in the crops. Farmers get enough time for sowing and they avoid burning left out residues in the field. Chemical fertilizers are used at around 30 percent which improves crop quality. The potential yield remains about 20 to 22 quintals per acre. Potash is needed for potato products if stubble is managed, the need for potash will reduce which will also save capital from going abroad.

What Scientists say

“Mixing of stubble into the soil and doing direct seeding has been experimented at around 30 lakh hectares, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Now, farmers are being made aware of this method,” Dr R.S Bana, senior scientist, told ETV Bharat.

“Earlier, farmers and experts were making fun of us on this method; now they are getting confidence in a new way of farming for better stubble management to get rid of burning residues. Scientists have won the trust of farmers for using this farming method,” he added.