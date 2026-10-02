ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers Demand Release Of Cost & Inflation-related Data Considered While Fixing MSP For Crops

A farm labourer working at a field in Bhatinda ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Farmers’ outfits have expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre’s decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as it doesn’t match the current production cost rise and the government’s MSP hike for wheat by only Rs 25 per quintal for the 2027-28 season, taking it from Rs 2,585 to Rs 2610 per quintal.

While the government said the revised MSPs are aimed at ensuring remunerative returns to farmers, cultivator representatives have questioned whether the increase adequately reflects the rise in cultivation costs. Farmers’ leaders have demanded that the government should release the cost and inflation-related data considered while fixing the MSP for each crop, arguing that input costs have risen significantly. Pointing to these concerns, Dharmendra Malik, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical), told ETV Bharat, "Along with announcing the MSP, the government should also release Data on farmers’ cultivation expenses and the increase in inflation." He said that due to tensions in West Asia, farmers have to purchase herbicides and pesticides at prices around one-and-a-half times higher. Similarly, diesel prices have also increased, while a substantial rise has been recorded in the prices of sulphur and other nutrients. However, the government has increased the MSP of wheat by only Rs 25, fixing it at Rs 2610 per quintal.