Farmers Demand Release Of Cost & Inflation-related Data Considered While Fixing MSP For Crops
The representatives of farmers have questioned whether the increase adequately reflects the rise in cultivation costs. Reports Chanchal Mukherjee
Published : October 2, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers’ outfits have expressed dissatisfaction with the Centre’s decision to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as it doesn’t match the current production cost rise and the government’s MSP hike for wheat by only Rs 25 per quintal for the 2027-28 season, taking it from Rs 2,585 to Rs 2610 per quintal.
While the government said the revised MSPs are aimed at ensuring remunerative returns to farmers, cultivator representatives have questioned whether the increase adequately reflects the rise in cultivation costs.
Farmers’ leaders have demanded that the government should release the cost and inflation-related data considered while fixing the MSP for each crop, arguing that input costs have risen significantly.
Pointing to these concerns, Dharmendra Malik, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical), told ETV Bharat, "Along with announcing the MSP, the government should also release Data on farmers’ cultivation expenses and the increase in inflation."
कृषि लागत एवं मूल्य आयोग (CACP) की रिपोर्ट, “रबी फसलों के लिए मूल्य नीति 2027-28” की घोषणा के 48 घंटे बाद भी सार्वजनिक डोमेन में उपलब्ध नहीं कराई गई है।— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 1, 2026
जब किसान रबी MSP 2027-28 की घोषणा से हुए इस क्रूर मज़ाक पर दुख और आक्रोश जता रहे हैं, तो सवाल यह है कि मोदी कैबिनेट उस रिपोर्ट… pic.twitter.com/Hm57hL8TuY
He said that due to tensions in West Asia, farmers have to purchase herbicides and pesticides at prices around one-and-a-half times higher. Similarly, diesel prices have also increased, while a substantial rise has been recorded in the prices of sulphur and other nutrients. However, the government has increased the MSP of wheat by only Rs 25, fixing it at Rs 2610 per quintal.
"The 0.96 percent increase in the MSP of wheat is deception," he alleged.
"Due to the government’s anti-farmer policies, farmers’ debt has been continuously increasing. The farmers also want to know what cost of wheat production has been calculated by Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana and Pantnagar. This information should also be made public,” Malik stated.
P Krishan Prasad, a member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha Coordiantion Committee, told ETV Bharat, "The commission evaluates the C2 cost privately to ensure that the recommended MSP at least covers comprehensive opportunity costs in major production states. Because the government doesn’t guarantee a 50 per cent profit margin over C2 (which remains a key point of contention with farmer unions demanding the Swaminathan Commission formula, C2 data is left out of primary executive declarations."
"Increase in cultivation expenses, food prices, and household living costs need to be considered while assessing the adequacy of MSP,” he added.
On the MSP issue, Farmer leader, Ashish Mittal told ETV Bharat, “If returns from agriculture continue to decline, farmers’ indebtedness will increase. They may be forced to mortgage their land or could eventually lose their land, leading to a decline in farming. This could also push down agricultural and urban wage rates, making labour cheaper.”
Meanwhile, Congreaa leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took posted on X, "Report of Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices has not been placed in the public domain after the announcement of the “Price Policy for Rabi Crops 2027-28”. As farmers lament the cruel joke played upon them by the announcement of Rabi MSP for 2027-28, the question is how the Cabinet can decide MSP based on a report, that is unavailable/missing.”
"Perhaps, PM & Agriculture Minister (who remains busy in press conferences & events) have instructed that to lent the report remain hidden. If that is so, farmers are facing a double whammy-of negative return when compared to Food Inflation and opaqueness that surrounds MSP. For 2027-28, the increase in MSP after accounting for the decline in food inflation of 5.95 per cent in August 2026 (sic)," he alleged.
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