ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmer Working In His Fields Foils Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid In Rajasthan; Heroin Worth Rs 3.75 Crore Seized

Raisingh-nagar/Anupgarh: The timely action by a farmer working in his fields along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar helped foil a major cross-border drug smuggling bid with police recovering 750 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.75 crore.

According to the police, the consignment was dropped into Indian territory from Pakistan via drone, and smugglers were planning to transport it to their network. Ramchandra Bishnoi, a farmer and resident of Village 22 PTD under the jurisdiction of Sameja Kothi Police Station, was sowing seeds in his field at 9 AM on Wednesday when he spotted a suspicious yellow packet lying on the ground.

Mindful of the frequent drone activity and drug smuggling incidents in the border region, the farmer acted prudently; instead of touching the packet, he immediately informed the 23rd Battalion of the BSF.

Upon receiving the information, teams from the BSF and other security agencies arrived at the scene. The location is reported to be approximately 300 meters inside Indian territory from the Faridsar Border Post. Security agencies cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation. Shortly thereafter, Sameja Kothi Station House Officer (SHO) Krishna Kumar and BSF CO Gururaj also arrived at the site.

SHO Krishna Kumar stated that the BSF and police subsequently conducted a joint, extensive search operation across the field and the surrounding area. Upon examination, the suspicious packet was found to contain 750 grams of heroin, he said. The police have seized the contraband and registered a case against unknown smugglers under the NDPS Act, initiating an investigation.