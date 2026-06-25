Farmer Working In His Fields Foils Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bid In Rajasthan; Heroin Worth Rs 3.75 Crore Seized
The farmer was sowing seeds in his fields when he spotted a suspicious packet and immediately informed the security agencies about it.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Raisingh-nagar/Anupgarh: The timely action by a farmer working in his fields along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar helped foil a major cross-border drug smuggling bid with police recovering 750 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.75 crore.
According to the police, the consignment was dropped into Indian territory from Pakistan via drone, and smugglers were planning to transport it to their network. Ramchandra Bishnoi, a farmer and resident of Village 22 PTD under the jurisdiction of Sameja Kothi Police Station, was sowing seeds in his field at 9 AM on Wednesday when he spotted a suspicious yellow packet lying on the ground.
Mindful of the frequent drone activity and drug smuggling incidents in the border region, the farmer acted prudently; instead of touching the packet, he immediately informed the 23rd Battalion of the BSF.
Upon receiving the information, teams from the BSF and other security agencies arrived at the scene. The location is reported to be approximately 300 meters inside Indian territory from the Faridsar Border Post. Security agencies cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation. Shortly thereafter, Sameja Kothi Station House Officer (SHO) Krishna Kumar and BSF CO Gururaj also arrived at the site.
SHO Krishna Kumar stated that the BSF and police subsequently conducted a joint, extensive search operation across the field and the surrounding area. Upon examination, the suspicious packet was found to contain 750 grams of heroin, he said. The police have seized the contraband and registered a case against unknown smugglers under the NDPS Act, initiating an investigation.
Preliminary investigation by security agencies suggest that this packet of heroin was dropped into Indian territory from Pakistan via a drone a few days ago. Investigative agencies are now working to identify the intended recipient of the consignment and the smuggling network behind it. Mobile network data, local contacts, and suspicious activities in the border area are also being scrutinized.
Several incidents involving the delivery of narcotics consignments via drones in Sameja Kothi and adjacent border areas have come to light over the past few months. Security agencies believe that smugglers based in Pakistan, along with drug trafficking gangs linked to Punjab and Rajasthan, are attempting to lure local youths in border areas into their networks.
The responsibility of retrieving drone-dropped consignments locally and transporting them further is often entrusted to such individuals. However, on this occasion, the vigilance of an alert farmer thwarted the smugglers' plans.
Security agencies state that if residents of border areas remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, drone-based smuggling networks can be effectively curbed. Currently, the police, BSF, and other agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.
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