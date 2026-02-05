ETV Bharat / bharat

Farmers' Outfits Express Concerns Over Agriculture Points In India-US Trade Deal

New Delhi: Farmers across the country are stepping up their protest against the proposed US trade deal with India, demanding its withdrawal. Samyukt Kisan Morch, an umbrella body of various farmer unions, has prepared a detailed action plan against this deal, following which it will personally reach out to fellow farmers by going door to door in over one lakh villages, holding meetings to explain how the deal will affect agriculture and livelihoods.

The farmers expressed their concern that the the deam would ruin India's farm sector and farmers’ tools. They claimed that this trade deal will allow Indian markets to be flooded by highly subsidised US agricultural products, following which crores of small and middle farmers will not be able to compete with low prices that will badly hit Indian farmers' income and spread across villages and rural economies.

When asked about the government’s claim that full consideration has been given to India’s key sensitivities in the food and agriculture sector in US-India deal, Avik Saha, SKM secretariat member, told ETV Bharat, "Indian farmers came to know about trade deal and agriculture has been included in it through social media platforms of US secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and US President Donald Trump those who have already written that this deal will help American farmers as they will export more American farm products to India's massive market."

What SKM say:

"The country will witness a repeat of the farmers’ protest of 2020-21 if any agricultural product or dairy is included in the US trade deal. The deal will also target government procurement, Minimum Support Price and subsidies as trade-distorting. The deal will help to overcome a 40 billion dollar trade deficit and solve the glut in the US crop market," SKM said.

"The farmers will strongly oppose this deal, and they will visit over one lakh villages to tell people about the evil effects of this deal. The farmer’s body will hold a massive protest at 20,000 places on February 12," said P. Krishna Prasad, SKM coordination committee member.

"The government is saying that there is nothing clear in the deal as of now, which is a tactic of the government to buy some time to avoid farmers’ agitation and pacify the farmers’ emotions for the time being. However, the US Secretary and President have already cleared in their social media handles about trade deals and agriculture issues," added Saha.

What's the government’s view:

"No market is being opened that would harm or cause loss to our farmers. We have protected our main food grains, dairy products, and major fruits. I assure the farmers of the country that under the interests of farmers are completely safe, and the nation comes first," said Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has always taken care of agriculture and dairy, both these sectors, looked after their interests, and continuously worked to ensure that people in this sector get a bright future," Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, recently stated.

Farmer's point of view: