Explained | Farakka Barrage And Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Water Treaty: Why Bihar Parties Are Fighting Over It
Constituents of the ruling NDA in Bihar, including the BJP and the JDU, are against the renewal of the treaty, writes Dev Raj.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Aug 25: A battle is brewing over the Farakka barrage and the 30-year-old Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh, which is coming up for renewal with ‘mutual consent’ on December 12 this year rather than an ‘automatic rollover’.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in Bihar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) are against the renewal of the treaty. They claim it has deprived the state of Ganga water, led to heavy siltation and a corresponding rise in the river bed, thereby worsening annual floods. Some of them even want the barrage itself to be demolished.
On the other hand, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is trying to take credit, claiming its president Lalu Prasad was the first leader to alert people about the treaty's harmful effects.
It has called for an all-party delegation to meet and discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has also challenged the JDU to announce that it will pull out of the government at the Centre and in Bihar, it the state does not get a better deal in the treaty or the barrage is not demolished.
Amid the political face-off, a diplomatic conflict could also be in the making because the Ganga Water Treaty is between India and Bangladesh, and comes under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The present relation with the neighbouring country could not be called very cordial, and the Centre needs to tread with caution while evaluating the national and international implications of any change in the treaty's terms and conditions, maintaining the status quo by renewing it, or completely rejecting it.
ETV Bharat brings to you the Farakka barrage, the Ganga Water Treaty, the politics, divergent views, what Bangladesh could do, and a possible resolution of the situation.
The Farakka barrage
Located on the Ganga at Farakka in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the barrage comes under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. It is just over 50km from the Bihar border.
The Farakka Barrage Project Authority was set up in 1961 to execute, operate and maintain it. The barrage was commissioned and dedicated to the nation in May 1975. The main barrage is 2,245 metres long with 109 gates having 18.30-metre spans. The structure's design discharge is 76,500 cumecs (cubic metres per second).
The main objective of the barrage was to pond and divert the river’s water via a 38.38 km-long canal to the Bhagirathi and Hooghly rivers to maintain its navigability, and flush out sediment deposition at the Kolkata port. It also supplies water to NTPC Farakka and West Bengal’s Sagardighi power plants, and supplies fresh water to several cities, including Kolkata.
Ganga Water Treaty
Signed on December 12, 1996 by the then Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina for a 30-year period, the treaty created a 10-day sharing mechanism for Ganga water at Farakka during the lean season from January 1 and May 31.
It was an attempt to balance the need to sustain the Hooghly river–Kolkata port system and the neighbouring country’s concerns over irrigation, navigation, and other allied matters.
According to the treaty's provisions, if the flow is less than 70,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second), it is shared on a 50:50 basis between the two countries. If it is between 70,000 and 75,000 cusecs, Bangladesh receives a guaranteed fixed share of 35,000 cusecs while India takes the rest. If the flow is more than 75,000 cusecs, India gets a fixed share of 40,000 cusecs, while Bangladesh gets the rest.
The conditions stipulate that if the flow falls below 50,000 cusecs in any 10-day block, both governments will enter into immediate consultations for emergency adjustments.
Given the not-so-cordial relations with Bangladesh, all eyes are on the way forward — whether the treaty will be extended, rectified, renewed, or rejected.
Bihar ruling and opposition parties clash on the Ganga Water Treaty
Rajya Sabha member and JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha set the ball rolling by calling for a rethink and renegotiation on the Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Water Treaty as it taxes just one state – Bihar. He also highlighted heavy siltation due to the barrage, which has travelled upstream, lifting the river bed and worsening the floods every passing year.
Asserting that the water-sharing is based on flow data of the mid-20th century compiled before the Himalayan glacial retreat, climate change, and other hydrological changes, he stressed that the treaty should be allowed to lapse.
“Non-renewal of the treaty does not mean hostility towards Bangladesh or stopping water sharing with it. India should let it end and negotiate afresh on the basis of the current situation, hydrological data and scientifically assessed water needs of Bihar till 2050,” Sanjay added.
He (Sanjay) also slammed the Opposition by pointing out that the then chief minister Lalu Prasad was a powerful partner in the then United Front government at the Centre, and the then Congress president Sitaram Kesri was also from Bihar, yet they remained silent as the interests of the state were disregarded in the 1996 treaty.
Incidentally, JDU national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar had raised the issue of heavy siltation due to the Farakka barrage several times in the past decade, and pointed out that it has brought woes to Bihar. He advocated either bringing down the barrage or ensuring some other ways to address the heavy siltation of the river, including a ‘national silt management policy’.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also aired his opposition to the Farakka barrage.
“Farakka is a big issue for us. When the Ganga enters Bihar at Buxar, the flow in it is around 500 cumecs, while the discharge at Farakka is 1,500 cumecs under the international treaty. The situation is such that we can use Ganga water for our own purposes only for four months,” Samrat recently said.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, who also holds the water resources portfolio, met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi earlier this month over the issue.
"We expressed our concerns regarding the Farakka barrage and the Ganga Water Treaty. We also expressed how the barrage and treaty have harmed our state and people," Vijay told reporters.
On the other hand, Lalu posted one of his speeches in Parliament demanding the removal of the barrage and the injustice meted out to Bihar in the water-sharing treaty with Bangladesh.
“A few novices of Nitish, who have no knowledge of the history and geography of the Farakka barrage issue, are speaking. I have always opposed the barrage in the Parliament, and my government in the state has done so at every forum because my foresight had seriously identified its dangers,” Lalu wrote on X earlier this week.
फरक्का बैराज के विषय पर नीतीश कुमार के ऐसे नौसिखिए बोल रहे है जिन्हें इस मुद्दे और विषय का कोई इतिहास- भूगोल मालूम नहीं! कोई समझ नहीं?— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 22, 2026
हमने संसद में और राज्य में हमारी सरकार ने हर मंच पर हमेशा फरक्का बांध का कड़ा विरोध किया क्योंकि हमारी दूरदृष्टि ने गंभीरता से इससे बिहार को… pic.twitter.com/x0v1naEPXz
The RJD chief asserted that Nitish never uttered a single word on the issue in Parliament because he always indulged in the politics of immediate issues and gratification instead of long-term aims.
Lalu suggested that “novices who were carrying Nitish” should go through the correspondence between the then RJD leader and Water Resources Minister Jagadanand Singh with the Centre over the pernicious effects of the Ganga Water Treaty.
Reacting to the RJD president’s comments on Nitish, the JDU pulled out a video of Nitish’s interaction with media persons on August 21, 2016 in which he reminded about his opposition to the Farakka barrage since 2006 because of heavy deposition of silt in the upstream Ganga.
“One way is to remove the Farakka barrage. If you have another way out then use it. It is leading to heavy silt deposition in the Ganga. If we do not rethink over Farakka, there could be no effective resolution of the issue. If people come with the mindset that the barrage has been constructed and nothing can be done now, then there will be no solution. Make a policy on silt management. This is the role of the Central government…,” Nitish said in the video.
फरक्का बांध (बराज) पर नीतीश कुमार आज से दस वर्ष पहले क्या बोले थे ?— Nitish Archive (@NitishArchive) August 21, 2026
नीतीश कुमार फरक्का बांध को क्यूँ तोडना चाहते थे? बिहार बाढ़-सुखा समस्या: 21/08/2016 pic.twitter.com/oLHi1hKatS
The ding-dong battle between the two parties continued, and RJD MP from Buxar, Sudhakar Singh, lambasted the JDU, saying that destroying the barrage will harm Bihar because all the water will flow to Bangladesh.
Demanding a review of the Ganga Water Treaty, Sudhakar told ETV Bharat: “If the ruling JDU and BJP are concerned about the state they should form an all-party delegation and raise the Farakka and the treaty issues before the Prime Minister. The JDU should also make it clear that it would withdraw from the government, if Bihar’s interests are ignored.”
The Buxar MP demanded justice in sharing of Ganga water to Bihar by the upstream states, a high-level meeting or hearing with the Bihar government and public representatives prior to the Centre moving to discuss the treaty with Bangladesh.
A dispute deliberately being made
Former Chief Secretary of undivided Bihar (which included Jharkhand) between 1998-2000 V.S. Dubey asserts that the present dispute on Farakka barrage and Ganga Water Treaty is “being deliberately created” by various people and parties.
“The interests of Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh were taken into account in the Ganga Water Treaty. The agreement happened with the consent of all the parties or sides involved in it. Whatever is being said nowadays is useless, and is not required. People should clean their own doorsteps first and examine their own faults,” Dubey told ETV Bharat.
“It is a fact that several provisions in the agreement were not followed. It was understood that the debris, sand, silt will accumulate at the barrage. It was to be cleaned every year. The facilities and equipment for it were provided. But the cleaning never happened,” Dubey added.
The former Chief Secretary of undivided Bihar, who later served as Jharkhand Chief Secretary from 2000-2002, said that heavy deposit of silt and debris has been happening all the years since the barrage came up. It has led to the spread of backwaters, inundations of large stretches of land, and a continuous rise of the Ganga bed that has led to more and severe flooding.
“It is also a fact that Bihar has been adversely affected by the barrage because the silt was not removed. None of the parties involved, be it the Government of India or the West Bengal government, fulfilled their obligations,” Dubey added.
Pointing out that the barrage was an example of how good intentions and works were negated by human lethargy and politics, the former Chief Secretary said that there have been voices against it for the past several years.
“Water flow in the Ganga goes down in summer due to various obvious reasons. So, picking up hostility for nothing will not be good and will not serve the interests of our country. The way forward is to resolve the issue of siltation instead of talking about injustice,” Dubey added.
The former Chief Secretary stressed that the Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Water Treaty was considered and acclaimed as an ideal international treaty unlike others such as the Indus Water Treaty.
“We hope for a saner, scientific, cooperative solution with mutual understanding to the issue,” Dubey said.