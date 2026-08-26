ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Farakka Barrage And Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Water Treaty: Why Bihar Parties Are Fighting Over It

Aug 25: A battle is brewing over the Farakka barrage and the 30-year-old Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh, which is coming up for renewal with ‘mutual consent’ on December 12 this year rather than an ‘automatic rollover’.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in Bihar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) are against the renewal of the treaty. They claim it has deprived the state of Ganga water, led to heavy siltation and a corresponding rise in the river bed, thereby worsening annual floods. Some of them even want the barrage itself to be demolished.

On the other hand, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is trying to take credit, claiming its president Lalu Prasad was the first leader to alert people about the treaty's harmful effects.

It has called for an all-party delegation to meet and discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has also challenged the JDU to announce that it will pull out of the government at the Centre and in Bihar, it the state does not get a better deal in the treaty or the barrage is not demolished.

Farakka barrage (ETV Bharat | File)

Amid the political face-off, a diplomatic conflict could also be in the making because the Ganga Water Treaty is between India and Bangladesh, and comes under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The present relation with the neighbouring country could not be called very cordial, and the Centre needs to tread with caution while evaluating the national and international implications of any change in the treaty's terms and conditions, maintaining the status quo by renewing it, or completely rejecting it.

ETV Bharat brings to you the Farakka barrage, the Ganga Water Treaty, the politics, divergent views, what Bangladesh could do, and a possible resolution of the situation.

The Farakka barrage

Located on the Ganga at Farakka in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the barrage comes under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. It is just over 50km from the Bihar border.

The Farakka Barrage Project Authority was set up in 1961 to execute, operate and maintain it. The barrage was commissioned and dedicated to the nation in May 1975. The main barrage is 2,245 metres long with 109 gates having 18.30-metre spans. The structure's design discharge is 76,500 cumecs (cubic metres per second).

The main objective of the barrage was to pond and divert the river’s water via a 38.38 km-long canal to the Bhagirathi and Hooghly rivers to maintain its navigability, and flush out sediment deposition at the Kolkata port. It also supplies water to NTPC Farakka and West Bengal’s Sagardighi power plants, and supplies fresh water to several cities, including Kolkata.

Ganga Water Treaty

Signed on December 12, 1996 by the then Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina for a 30-year period, the treaty created a 10-day sharing mechanism for Ganga water at Farakka during the lean season from January 1 and May 31.

It was an attempt to balance the need to sustain the Hooghly river–Kolkata port system and the neighbouring country’s concerns over irrigation, navigation, and other allied matters.

According to the treaty's provisions, if the flow is less than 70,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second), it is shared on a 50:50 basis between the two countries. If it is between 70,000 and 75,000 cusecs, Bangladesh receives a guaranteed fixed share of 35,000 cusecs while India takes the rest. If the flow is more than 75,000 cusecs, India gets a fixed share of 40,000 cusecs, while Bangladesh gets the rest.

The conditions stipulate that if the flow falls below 50,000 cusecs in any 10-day block, both governments will enter into immediate consultations for emergency adjustments.

Given the not-so-cordial relations with Bangladesh, all eyes are on the way forward — whether the treaty will be extended, rectified, renewed, or rejected.

Bihar ruling and opposition parties clash on the Ganga Water Treaty

Rajya Sabha member and JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha set the ball rolling by calling for a rethink and renegotiation on the Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Water Treaty as it taxes just one state – Bihar. He also highlighted heavy siltation due to the barrage, which has travelled upstream, lifting the river bed and worsening the floods every passing year.

Asserting that the water-sharing is based on flow data of the mid-20th century compiled before the Himalayan glacial retreat, climate change, and other hydrological changes, he stressed that the treaty should be allowed to lapse.

“Non-renewal of the treaty does not mean hostility towards Bangladesh or stopping water sharing with it. India should let it end and negotiate afresh on the basis of the current situation, hydrological data and scientifically assessed water needs of Bihar till 2050,” Sanjay added.

He (Sanjay) also slammed the Opposition by pointing out that the then chief minister Lalu Prasad was a powerful partner in the then United Front government at the Centre, and the then Congress president Sitaram Kesri was also from Bihar, yet they remained silent as the interests of the state were disregarded in the 1996 treaty.

Incidentally, JDU national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar had raised the issue of heavy siltation due to the Farakka barrage several times in the past decade, and pointed out that it has brought woes to Bihar. He advocated either bringing down the barrage or ensuring some other ways to address the heavy siltation of the river, including a ‘national silt management policy’.