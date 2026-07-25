ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Far Too Low As Compared To Workload’: BLOs Engaged In SIR On One-Time Honorarium

New Delhi: Amid the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll being carried out in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs), including Delhi, in a staggered manner, several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in this exercise in the national capital on Saturday stated that the one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 which the Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to give to them is far too low as compared to their workload.

The states and UTs involved in the third phase of the SIR comprise Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Punjab, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Delhi and Maharashtra.

The third phase of SIR, aimed at purification of electoral rolls, is currently underway in 17 states and Union Territories. However, in Nagaland and Tripura, the house-to-house visits by BLOs will start from August 16 and September 15 respectively.

The statement of the BLOs came in the wake of the poll panel's decision to grant a one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 to each BLO and BLO supervisor in addition to their annual remuneration. The decision was taken by the poll panel, in a bid to encourage them as they play a key role in making 'error-free' electoral rolls.

The ECI has written to all the Chief Electoral Officers of these states and UTs covered under the third phase of the SIR. It has asked all the CEOs to bring it to the notice of all officials concerned for compliance.

Recognising their key role in the preparation of electoral rolls, the ECI in August last had doubled the annual remuneration of the BLOs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 while that of BLO supervisor from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000.

BLOs On Honorarium Hike

A BLO, currently engaged in the preparation of the electoral roll under the Model Town Assembly constituency, requesting not be named, told ETV Bharat, "The amount is far too low compared to the working hours we are putting in. The pressure is extremely high."