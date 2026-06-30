Family Of Dacoit Jagan Gurjar Wants CBI Probe Into His Murder In Ajmer High Security Jail
The family also wants that Jagan's brother, Pappu Gurjar, who is also lodged in the same jail, be immediately transferred to Bharatpur or Dholpur jail
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Ajmer/Dholpur: The alleged murder of notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar in Ajmer high-security jail has put a question mark on the security arrangements in the prison premises. Jagan was a synonym for terror in the Chambal ravines. His family has termed his killing a conspiracy.
Jagan was allegedly murdered on Monday by his cellmate, Vishnu Jat. The 50-year-old Jagan was facing over 100 cases across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly strangled to death with a towel (gamcha).
His family has sought that Jagan’s brother, Pappu Gurjar, who is also lodged in the same jail, be immediately transferred to Bharatpur or Dholpur jail. The family arrived in Ajmer on Monday and staged a protest outside the mortuary at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital on Tuesday morning. They refused to accept Jagan’s body till their demands were met.
The family members and villagers submitted a memorandum to the Collector Shrinidhi B T at the Dholpur Collectorate, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
Jagan’s son Asaram stated in Ajmer that a case of assault was lodged against his father at Bari Police Station of Dholpur district sometime back. A settlement was reached between the two parties and Jagan spent three days in jail in this case.
Asaram has alleged that following this, Jagan was taken to the highway and a country-made pistol was planted on him following which he was arrested again. He was remanded to judicial custody and was transferred to the high-security jail in Ajmer.
Asaram added that after Jagan’s murder, his uncle Pappu’s life is also in danger. He said that Pappu be shifted to Dholpur or Bharatpur jail. Asaram has sought a CBI investigation into his father’s alleged murder.
Stating that Jagan had been in jail for four months, he questioned why he was not lodged in a high-security prison in 2008 when there was a reward of Rs 11 lakh on his head as he was a ‘hardcore criminal’ then
Kailash Singh Khatana, an acquaintance of the family, said that Jagan was murdered in the high security jail which is considered to be the safest in the country. “The government and administration need to come clear on the reasons behind his murder,” he said.
He demanded that the Police register a case of murder in the matter after recording the statement of Jagan’s brother Pappu and pointed out that the family, relatives and acquaintances who accompanied him do not believe what the jail administration is saying. He claimed that Jagan had told his family that he might be murdered in the jail and hence efforts should be made to shift him from there.
Khatana stated that despite Jagan compromising in the case registered against him at Bari Police Station in Dholpur, he was kept in Police custody for seven days. Afterward, instead of being sent to Bharatpur or Dholpur jails, he was sent directly to Ajmer prison.
Alleging that Jagan’s murder was a conspiracy, Khatana said that his family wants Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to order a CBI investigation into the matter and order the transfer of Pappu to Dholpur or Bharatpur jail.
Pappu’s wife Krishna Devi and sister Guddi Devi have expressed fears that his life is also in danger and have sought immediate security for him.
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