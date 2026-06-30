ETV Bharat / bharat

Family Of Dacoit Jagan Gurjar Wants CBI Probe Into His Murder In Ajmer High Security Jail

Jagan’s family seeks that his brother, Pappu Gurjar, also lodged in the same jail, be transferred to Bharatpur or Dholpur jail ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer/Dholpur: The alleged murder of notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar in Ajmer high-security jail has put a question mark on the security arrangements in the prison premises. Jagan was a synonym for terror in the Chambal ravines. His family has termed his killing a conspiracy.

Jagan was allegedly murdered on Monday by his cellmate, Vishnu Jat. The 50-year-old Jagan was facing over 100 cases across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly strangled to death with a towel (gamcha).

His family has sought that Jagan’s brother, Pappu Gurjar, who is also lodged in the same jail, be immediately transferred to Bharatpur or Dholpur jail. The family arrived in Ajmer on Monday and staged a protest outside the mortuary at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Hospital on Tuesday morning. They refused to accept Jagan’s body till their demands were met.

The family members and villagers submitted a memorandum to the Collector Shrinidhi B T at the Dholpur Collectorate, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Jagan’s son Asaram stated in Ajmer that a case of assault was lodged against his father at Bari Police Station of ​​Dholpur district sometime back. A settlement was reached between the two parties and Jagan spent three days in jail in this case.

Asaram has alleged that following this, Jagan was taken to the highway and a country-made pistol was planted on him following which he was arrested again. He was remanded to judicial custody and was transferred to the high-security jail in Ajmer.

Asaram added that after Jagan’s murder, his uncle Pappu’s life is also in danger. He said that Pappu be shifted to Dholpur or Bharatpur jail. Asaram has sought a CBI investigation into his father’s alleged murder.