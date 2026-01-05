ETV Bharat / bharat

Had Full Faith Justice Will Be Served: Family Members Of Activists Who Got Bail In Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

New Delhi: The family members of activists who were granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 riots conspiracy case expressed happiness and relief at the decision and voiced hope that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam will also be released from jail soon.

The apex court on Monday refused bail to activists Khalid and Imam but granted relief to five others, citing "hierarchy of participation" and saying all the accused in the case do not stand on the same footing. It said prosecution material suggests involvement of Khalid and Imam at the level of planning, mobilisation and strategic direction.

The top court, while granting relief to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad, said it does not reflect a dilution of the seriousness of allegations or findings of guilt against them. Shadab Ahmad's father, Shamshad Ahmad, said they had full faith in the judiciary.

"We believe in the Constitution and have full faith in the justice system. Our son has not done anything wrong. We had hope that he would secure bail. We knew that if not today, then tomorrow he will get bail," he told PTI over phone from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

The senior Ahmad said his son is lodged in Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi. While he was happy that their wait had paid off, he said they were hopeful about Khalid and Imam's bail also. "Umar and Sharjeel are also our children. We are sad they have not been granted bail. They will also get bail sooner or later," he said.

He said that there is a wave of happiness in his family and they are eagerly waiting to meet Shadab, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in April 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Shifa Ur Rehman's wife, Nureen Fatima, echoed similar sentiments and thanked the apex court for the decision.