ETV Bharat / bharat

Behind JEE (Advanced) Girls Topper's Success, A Story Of Her Family's Sacrifices

Kota: Behind every successful student is the sacrifice of their family. Here's the story of this year's topper among girls in the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced), and the contribution of her family behind her success. Aarohi Deshpande has secured an All-India Rank of 77, and intends to pursue BTech in Computer Science at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Her entire family had moved to Kota to help her pursue her dream.

It was only in the last week of May that the family relocated to Hyderabad, after Aarohi succeeded in her pursuit. The family is originally from Hyderabad but her father, Prasad Deshpande, and mother, Amita, worked in Pune before they relocated to Kota.

Aarohi studied in Pune till Class VIII, after which her family moved to Kota to help her prepare for competitive exams. All five family members, including the parents, brother Shreyas and grandmother Padmaja relocated to the city. Prasad Deshpande is an IT professional and has supported his daughter while working from home. Her mother Amita is an environmental engineer, who too worked from Kota.

Aarohi disclosed that she maintained a disciplined timetable throughout her studies, emphasising on clearing concepts more than becoming a topper or achieving a rank. Her focus was on daily practice. Her parents never put pressure on her, rather only motivated her. She took regular tests and analysed her mistakes after each test.