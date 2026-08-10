ETV Bharat / bharat

Family Hails A Train At A Railway Crossing And Boards It In Bihar; Probe Ordered

Patna: Can you hail a train like a cab and board it? The answer will be an emphatic 'no' everywhere except Bihar, which at times betrays a close relation with the bizarre.

The Muzaffarpur – Narkatiaganj MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train was chugging along smoothly on the sultry Saturday afternoon (August 8) towards its destination, gently rocking the people aboard.

It suddenly screeched to halt near a level crossing soon after passing the Kumarbagh station. The people waiting there for the train to pass witnessed an unusual scene as the train stopped in front of them.

A family, waiting there with luggage, rushed towards the locomotive and climbed the steps to board the first coach, much to the surprise of the onlookers and commuters. Someone among them filmed it with his mobile and shared it on social media platforms, including Instagram.

The video clip also showed one of the members of the family, who did not board the train, talking over his cellphone and signalling it to an unscheduled stop railway while the motorists waited on both sides of the railway crossing. It went viral in no time.

"Look, the passengers are waiting to get the train stopped at the gates of the railway crossing. Let us see how much power they wield in the railway ministry and the legislature. You will also understand this," the person who filmed the episode and posted it at his Instagram handle ‘travelindiawithrishi’ is heard saying.

"One of them seems to be calling the driver of the train. He is waiting with entire family at Kumarbagh crossing. Train has arrived. Let us see whether it stops or not," he added.

Meanwhile, the clip shows the train stopping right at the railway crossing and someone else is seen yelling that it has halted.

"If it stops, this video will go to the railways ministry right away," the man who captured the entire event on his mobile said.

Within seconds three members of the family, including two women, climbed into the train’s bogey, while two others hoisted the luggage accompanying them. The locomotive restarted once the passengers and the luggage were safely inside.

The video also showed a woman, holding a green flag used as a 'go ahead' signal, in her hand. She seems to be the railway gatekeeper or gateman (rather gatewoman) and watches everything unfold silently. The person who filmed it says that no red flag was used to stop the train.