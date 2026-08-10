Family Hails A Train At A Railway Crossing And Boards It In Bihar; Probe Ordered
East Central Railway (ECR) chief public relations officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra said that the railway officials have submitted a report regarding the "stoppage of train".
By Dev Raj
Published : August 10, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Patna: Can you hail a train like a cab and board it? The answer will be an emphatic 'no' everywhere except Bihar, which at times betrays a close relation with the bizarre.
The Muzaffarpur – Narkatiaganj MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train was chugging along smoothly on the sultry Saturday afternoon (August 8) towards its destination, gently rocking the people aboard.
It suddenly screeched to halt near a level crossing soon after passing the Kumarbagh station. The people waiting there for the train to pass witnessed an unusual scene as the train stopped in front of them.
A family, waiting there with luggage, rushed towards the locomotive and climbed the steps to board the first coach, much to the surprise of the onlookers and commuters. Someone among them filmed it with his mobile and shared it on social media platforms, including Instagram.
The video clip also showed one of the members of the family, who did not board the train, talking over his cellphone and signalling it to an unscheduled stop railway while the motorists waited on both sides of the railway crossing. It went viral in no time.
"Look, the passengers are waiting to get the train stopped at the gates of the railway crossing. Let us see how much power they wield in the railway ministry and the legislature. You will also understand this," the person who filmed the episode and posted it at his Instagram handle ‘travelindiawithrishi’ is heard saying.
"One of them seems to be calling the driver of the train. He is waiting with entire family at Kumarbagh crossing. Train has arrived. Let us see whether it stops or not," he added.
Meanwhile, the clip shows the train stopping right at the railway crossing and someone else is seen yelling that it has halted.
"If it stops, this video will go to the railways ministry right away," the man who captured the entire event on his mobile said.
Within seconds three members of the family, including two women, climbed into the train’s bogey, while two others hoisted the luggage accompanying them. The locomotive restarted once the passengers and the luggage were safely inside.
The video also showed a woman, holding a green flag used as a 'go ahead' signal, in her hand. She seems to be the railway gatekeeper or gateman (rather gatewoman) and watches everything unfold silently. The person who filmed it says that no red flag was used to stop the train.
"People are boarding the train like this. You can understand how much loss the railways must be suffering. This is happening when we are waiting here for nearly an hour," the man recording the video said.
Pointing out that the locomotive pilot was making a mockery of the Indian Railway, the video-maker demanded action against him. He also hash-tagged the video with the railways.
A flurry of reactions
Meanwhile, the Instagram video drew over 1600 comments from netizens. They gave their opinions ranging from hilarious to resignation about the circumstances in the state.
One Prajapati Akashdeep said: "Jaa ye to train ko tempo bana diya. (Lo behold. They have turned the train into a tempo (autorickshaw)."
Another one added: "This is what happens in Bihar."
Criticising the incident, one Ronak Desai said: "Bihar is the biggest majak (joke)." Others sought the locomotive driver’s suspension.
Railway says probe initiated in the incident
Asked by ETV Bharat about the video, East Central Railway (ECR) chief public relations officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra said that the railway officials have submitted a report regarding the "stoppage of train at level crossing traffic gate number 5C at Kumarbagh" and a "detailed investigation is going on in which the locomotive pilot’s statement is also being taken".
The loco pilot of the train on the fateful day was one Subhash Kumar, while the concerned gateman (gatewoman) was Himanshu Kumari.
"On August 8, train number 63341 (Muzaffarpur to Narkatiaganj), after passing the started signal at Kumarbagh, had proceeded approximately 100 metres beyond the starter signal towards level crossing gate number 5C (Narkatiaganj side). At that time, some members of the public were found present at or near the level crossing gate and were giving hand signals to the loco pilot to stop the train," Chandra said.
Observing the situation and considering the safety of the public and train, the loco pilot Subhash Kumar, immediately applied the emergency brake and stopped the train at or near the level crossing gate. "The train was stopped by the loco pilot as a precautionary safety measure to avoid any possibility of an untoward incident involving the public at the level crossing," Chandra added.
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