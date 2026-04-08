ETV Bharat / bharat

Families Shattered, Authorities Clueless As Mystery Around Child Deaths Deepens In Rajasthan's Udaipur

Jaipur/Udaipur: Deep sorrow pervades Lalpura village in Rajasthan's Salumber district after farmer Manaram tragically lost his two sons, aged 4 and 6 to a mysterious disease, which has also claimed the lives of three other children in the area.

According to the family, the eldest son, Deepak, suddenly fell ill on the night of March 31. His body stiffened, and he began experiencing convulsions. Family members immediately rushed him for medical treatment, but he could not be saved. A few days later, the younger son, Laxman, also fell ill. He complained of fever and vomiting, after which he was taken to a hospital, where he passed away while undergoing treatment.

In this same village, Seema, 4, also died after exhibiting similar symptoms. Her siblings are currently hospitalized, a situation that has further compounded the family's distress. The situation remains critical in Ghata village as well, where Kajal—the two-year-old daughter of farmer Prakash Meena—has died.

Health officials survey a village after child deaths in Udaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

According to her father, Kajal suddenly developed a high fever and began vomiting. She was taken to various hospitals for treatment, but she ultimately succumbed to her illness.

The deaths of the children in the twin villages has triggered a wave of shock and grief with the local administration still clueless about the cause of deaths.

The administration has deployed medical teams to both villages, and door-to-door health screenings are currently being conducted. The Health Department is keeping a close watch on the situation, and efforts to identify the causes of the illness are ongoing.