Families Shattered, Authorities Clueless As Mystery Around Child Deaths Deepens In Rajasthan's Udaipur
The mysterious deaths of five children in twin Udaipur villages have triggered a shock and grief as authorities look for the cause, reports Aditya Atre.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Jaipur/Udaipur: Deep sorrow pervades Lalpura village in Rajasthan's Salumber district after farmer Manaram tragically lost his two sons, aged 4 and 6 to a mysterious disease, which has also claimed the lives of three other children in the area.
According to the family, the eldest son, Deepak, suddenly fell ill on the night of March 31. His body stiffened, and he began experiencing convulsions. Family members immediately rushed him for medical treatment, but he could not be saved. A few days later, the younger son, Laxman, also fell ill. He complained of fever and vomiting, after which he was taken to a hospital, where he passed away while undergoing treatment.
In this same village, Seema, 4, also died after exhibiting similar symptoms. Her siblings are currently hospitalized, a situation that has further compounded the family's distress. The situation remains critical in Ghata village as well, where Kajal—the two-year-old daughter of farmer Prakash Meena—has died.
According to her father, Kajal suddenly developed a high fever and began vomiting. She was taken to various hospitals for treatment, but she ultimately succumbed to her illness.
The deaths of the children in the twin villages has triggered a wave of shock and grief with the local administration still clueless about the cause of deaths.
The administration has deployed medical teams to both villages, and door-to-door health screenings are currently being conducted. The Health Department is keeping a close watch on the situation, and efforts to identify the causes of the illness are ongoing.
According to family members of the deceased children, all the children initially complained of mild vomiting and diarrhea; subsequently, their bodies suddenly stiffened, and they lost consciousness. They never regained consciousness thereafter.
Salumber ADM Dr. Dinesh Rai Sapela stated that a total of 562 families reside in Ghata village, and the administration has completed the screening of all these families. Medical teams have conducted door-to-door examinations, and immediate treatment will be ensured for anyone found exhibiting any symptoms.
The ADM also clarified that the Health Department remains on high alert, and the situation is being continuously monitored.
Dr. RL Suman, Superintendent of MB Hospital in Udaipur, stated that the symptoms observed in the children "suggest a suspected case of viral encephalitis". However, he clarified that a definitive conclusion would be reached only after the test reports are received.
Chhogaram Dewasi, Additional Commissioner of the Udaipur Division, said that officials—ranging from the Patwari level up to the Chief Secretary level—are on alert.
“All teams are continuously conducting door-to-door surveys, and every suspected case is undergoing a thorough investigation. Currently, the exact causes of the deaths have not yet been ascertained,” he said.
Dewasi said that the Health Department has sent samples of water, food, and other potential causative factors for testing. The situation will become fully clear only after the reports are received, he said.
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