ETV Bharat / bharat

Families Say Unable To Contact Students Detained After CJP Protest

New Delhi: Families of students detained during the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Delhi said they had been unable to contact them for hours and did not know whether any charges had been filed, as concerns mounted over the whereabouts of those detained.

Kartikyen, a resident of Tilak Nagar, said his 20-year-old brother Harshit, who had appeared for the NEET examination twice this year, was picked up during the protest and was believed to be at a police station in northwest Delhi.

“We last spoke to him around 1.30 pm on Monday and had not been able to contact him since,” Kartikyen told PTI. “We are on our way to a police station in Shalimar Bagh area and upon reaching we will get to know,” he added.

In another case, the family of a 26-year-old Amit Upadhyay who is a law graduate from Delhi University, and is currently pursuing an LLM, said he had also been detained and was being held at another police station in northwest Delhi.

They said they were trying to meet him but had not been informed when he would be released or whether any charges had been invoked. “My elder brother is detained in the Jahangirpuri area, we are trying to get more information so that he can be released as soon as possible,” Saurav, Amit’s younger brother told PTI.

Along with detention, family members said that with paper leaks, delayed results and mismanagement in the country's education system, families now have to worry about impending legal issues. “My brother had to appear for NEET twice in one year. How is it possible that demanding reforms in the education sector results in police detention?” Kartikyen said.