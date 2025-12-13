ETV Bharat / bharat

Families Of Pakistani Fishermen Arrested By India Urge Govt To Seek Their Release

Karachi: The families of 11 Pakistani fishermen, including two teenage boys, who have been arrested by Indian maritime authorities this week, have appealed for their release, pleading they are just poor fishermen. The families urged the Pakistan government to get them released through diplomatic channels. Ahmed Brohi, the father of one of the arrested fishermen, Ghulam Mustafa, said they all lived close to each other in Ibrahim Hyderi, a fishing village in west Karachi.

“We are all poor people, and we earn our livelihood through fishing. I urge the government to do something because we have already suffered a lot in the past,” he said on Saturday.

According to Ahmed, four years back, three fishermen were arrested for illegally fishing near Sir Creek waters and are still in Indian jails. Indian media reported that their Coast Guard had apprehended the 11 Pakistani fishermen on Wednesday after their boat was found inside Indian waters near Jakhau.

But the chairperson of the Sindh Fisheries Department, Fatima Majeed, said the fishermen might have accidentally crossed over into Indian territorial waters near Kajar Creek. Since there is no visible demarcation in the Arabian Sea between the two countries, Fatima said most of the arrests occur near the Kajar Creek or Sir Creek waters, which are close to the Indian state of Gujarat.