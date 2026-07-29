ETV Bharat / bharat

'False, Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Conspiracy Claims Over Stone-Laden Truck Near Delhi Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Amid claims of conspiracy behind a stone-laden truck, seen parked near Jantar Mantar during recent protest and 'Chalo Sansad' march by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, Delhi Police on Tuesday dismissed the allegations as "false, misleading and baseless", clarifying that the truck was seized in a road accident case and its presence near Sansad Marg Police Station had nothing to do with the protest.

The clarification came after several posts on social media claimed that the truck was deliberately stationed near the protest site. Rejecting the allegations, Delhi Police said the claims are completely unfounded.

As per the official information, the truck in question was seized after a road accident involving an EECO van on July 16, 2026. Six people were injured in the accident, following which an FIR (65/2026) was registered at Parliament Street Police Station and the vehicle was seized and taken into custody.

Following the seizure, the vehicle was initially parked near Sansad Marg Police Station as part of the legal process and for safe custody. According to police, this was due to a lack of space inside or immediately around the police station premises.