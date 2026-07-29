'False, Misleading': Delhi Police Rejects Conspiracy Claims Over Stone-Laden Truck Near Delhi Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police said claims alleging that the stone-laden truck was deliberately stationed near Jantar Mantar or outside any political party office are "false and misleading".
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:57 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid claims of conspiracy behind a stone-laden truck, seen parked near Jantar Mantar during recent protest and 'Chalo Sansad' march by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, Delhi Police on Tuesday dismissed the allegations as "false, misleading and baseless", clarifying that the truck was seized in a road accident case and its presence near Sansad Marg Police Station had nothing to do with the protest.
The clarification came after several posts on social media claimed that the truck was deliberately stationed near the protest site. Rejecting the allegations, Delhi Police said the claims are completely unfounded.
As per the official information, the truck in question was seized after a road accident involving an EECO van on July 16, 2026. Six people were injured in the accident, following which an FIR (65/2026) was registered at Parliament Street Police Station and the vehicle was seized and taken into custody.
Following the seizure, the vehicle was initially parked near Sansad Marg Police Station as part of the legal process and for safe custody. According to police, this was due to a lack of space inside or immediately around the police station premises.
Further, it said that a decision was made to remove the vehicle during the early hours of July 20, with a view to ensuring security and smooth traffic flow during the 'Chalo Sansad' movement. However, before shifting it, the truck was completely emptied, and the owner was given necessary instructions before it was moved to a safe location, police clarified.
Calling it a routine administrative and legal procedure, Delhi Police maintained that attempt to give the incident a political colour or link it to any conspiracy is completely incorrect.
Following the sequence of events, Delhi Police has issued a stern advisory for citizens and social media users, advising them to refrain from sharing unverified information on social media. They emphasised that citizens should rely only on official verified sources in such sensitive matters. It added that the authorities are keeping a close watch on those spreading misleading information or creating unnecessary panic.
Also Read: