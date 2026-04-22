ETV Bharat / bharat

False, Fabricated: Indian Embassy In Italy Counters Viral Video Allegations

London: The Indian Embassy in Italy on Wednesday refuted claims of denying access to certain individuals to its premises in Rome, while rejecting as “false and fabricated” the allegations made by them in a video posted on social media.

“We have seen a video made by a certain Indian national. Claims being made by him are false and fabricated,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

In the video, an individual is heard saying that they are on Italian soil and must not be pushed around. A person can be seen trying to reason with the youths as one of them films the altercation on his phone.

“He had come to the Embassy, and we were ready to meet him, but he refused to show his identity/passport. We follow some standard security protocols for visitors to the Embassy,” the mission said.