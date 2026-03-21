Falling Rupee, Steep Industrial Fuel Price Indicators Of Inflation: Rahul Gandhi
He said production and transport will become expensive, MSMEs will be hit the hardest, everyday items will be dearer, and FII will flow out faster.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the falling rupee, which is heading towards Rs 100 against the dollar and a steep rise in the industrial fuel prices, which he claimed are clear signals of the incoming inflation.
"The rupee is weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices—these aren't just numbers, they're clear signals of the inflation to come," he said on X.
He further said that the government may call it "normal," but in reality, production and transport will become more expensive, MSMEs will be hit the hardest, prices of everyday items will go up, and FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market. "In other words, it's certain to have a direct and deep impact on every family's pocket," he added.
Gandhi said it's just a matter of time before prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are hiked too after the elections. "The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy — just empty rhetoric. The question isn't what the government is saying —it's what's left on your plate," he added to the post.
रुपये का डॉलर के मुकाबले कमजोर होकर 100 की तरफ बढ़ना और इंडस्ट्रियल फ्यूल की कीमतों में तेज़ बढ़ोतरी - ये सिर्फ आंकड़े नहीं, आने वाली महंगाई के साफ संकेत हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2026
सरकार चाहे इसे “नॉर्मल” बताए, लेकिन हकीकत ये है:
• उत्पादन और ट्रांसपोर्ट महंगे होंगे
• MSMEs को सबसे ज्यादा चोट…
The rupee dropped to a record low on Friday to 93.12 against the dollar, amid global supply chain disruptions due to the escalating Middle East conflict. The domestic currency fell 0.55% to 93.12, eclipsing its previous low of 92.63 on Wednesday. The rupee has depreciated nearly 2% since the West Asia tensions began.
Experts said the USD-INR pair is trading above the 92.8 level, indicating continued pressure on the rupee amid elevated crude prices and global risk aversion. A sustained move above 93.00 could strengthen the upside bias, with resistance seen in the 93.20–93.40 range, while support is placed near 92.70 and 92.50–92.40 levels, sources said.
Domestic equity markets, however, rebounded, with the Sensex rising over 900 points, or around 1%, while the Nifty gained about 300 points, or 1.35%. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 7,558.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Meanwhile, global oil prices traded lower after the US signalled a possible easing of sanctions on Iranian crude, as efforts intensified to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures fell as much as 3.39% to an intraday low of $104.96 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures traded 3.22% lower at $92.47.
The decline in oil prices followed comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who indicated that Washington may consider easing restrictions on Iranian oil already at sea to help cool global prices. Despite the recent decline, crude prices have surged sharply amid geopolitical tensions as Brent crude rose nearly 40%, from $77.74 on March 2 to $108.65 on March 19.
Also Read