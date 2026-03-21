ETV Bharat / bharat

Falling Rupee, Steep Industrial Fuel Price Indicators Of Inflation: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the falling rupee, which is heading towards Rs 100 against the dollar and a steep rise in the industrial fuel prices, which he claimed are clear signals of the incoming inflation.

"The rupee is weakening against the dollar and heading towards 100, along with a sharp rise in industrial fuel prices—these aren't just numbers, they're clear signals of the inflation to come," he said on X.

He further said that the government may call it "normal," but in reality, production and transport will become more expensive, MSMEs will be hit the hardest, prices of everyday items will go up, and FII money will flow out even faster, putting more pressure on the stock market. "In other words, it's certain to have a direct and deep impact on every family's pocket," he added.

Gandhi said it's just a matter of time before prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are hiked too after the elections. "The Modi government has neither direction nor strategy — just empty rhetoric. The question isn't what the government is saying —it's what's left on your plate," he added to the post.